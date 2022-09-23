This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today

MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.

Why you should buy the MSI Alpha 17

The most immediate concern when it comes to larger screens is whether the graphics card can handle running games on it, but the screen on the MSI Alpha 17 is a 144Hz Full HD monitor, so it isn’t going to be pushing the graphics card too much. Luckily, you also get a Radeon RX6600M GPU, roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060 if you’re unfamiliar with the AMD lineup, so it can easily handle both the resolution and refresh rate even on modern AAA games on relatively high settings. You can also grab a gaming monitor deal if you want to use your laptop as a desktop replacement for when you’re at home, and the GPU should handle it relatively well if you’re aiming for either high resolution or high refresh rate.

As for the CPU, you get a mid-tier Ryzen 7 5800H, roughly the same as an Intel i7, which means no bottlenecking with the GPU, and more than enough processing power to do simulation and strategy gaming, which tends to eat up resources. As for RAM, you get 16GB of DDR4, which is more than most folks need and gives you some headroom regarding apps and browser tabs. However, storage is on the low side, with only a 512GB SSD, meaning you’ll likely want to grab an external hard drive deal to help supplement that.

Overall, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great gaming laptop if you want a bigger screen without putting a dent in your wallet, which is usually the case with all-AMD PCs, and with the deal from GameStop, you can grab it for just $840, a $459 discount on its normal $1,299 price. On the other hand, if you want a few more options, check out these great gaming laptop deals.

Editors' Recommendations