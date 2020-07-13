  1. Deals
Newegg discounts the fantastic MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop — save $800

If you’re keen to invest in a high-end gaming laptop, the MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3-inch laptop is the one to get right now. Even better, it’s currently only $2,100, down a massive $800 from the usual $2,900 at Newegg. That’s a huge saving on an immensely powerful portable device. It’s one of the best gaming laptop deals out there at the moment.

For the money, you get an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, the latest GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Whichever game you throw at this system, it’s going to look great and be super-responsive. One of the most powerful laptops out there in this price range, it also offers some neat extra features.

That’s thanks in part thanks to its 17.3-inch screen, which looks great no matter what you’re playing, and a high-end 144Hz refresh rate that means it keeps up with all your games. The laptop also utilizes a premium glass touchpad with an enlarged surface area and a smooth finish so it feels good to use.

A colorful backlit keyboard further enhances the experience and reminds you that you’ve bought a high-end system. Impressively, given the power involved, the MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3-inch laptop also offers up to 8 hours of battery life depending on how you use it, so you won’t have to worry about recharging every couple of hours. Overall, it’s one of the best laptop deals you can find right now with huge savings benefits for a limited time only.

The MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3-inch laptop is ordinarily priced at $2,900. Newegg has reduced it by $600 to $2,300 with a $200 rebate card bringing the price down to $2,100. That’s a huge saving on the regular price. You also get a free copy of Death Stranding included, to make use of its GeForce RTX graphics card.

If you’re in the market for a great gaming laptop investment, this is the time to dive in and enjoy a high-end experience for less. It’s not often that you can save $800 on the price of this kind of system so enjoy it. We can’t see this offer lasting for long.

