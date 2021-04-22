  1. Deals
You won’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop deal is at Newegg

By

There’s no shortage of laptop deals for employees and students looking for a new machine, but if you’re a gamer, you’ll have to narrow your search to gaming laptop deals. Newegg, a reliable source of discounts for tech products, may help end your hunt with this $150 discount for the MSI Modern 14, which brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $750 from its original price of $900.

The MSI Modern 14 isn’t as expensive as high-end gaming laptops, but it still gets the job done with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics card. These components work together to run the latest games without any trouble, so you don’t have to worry about your laptop not being powerful enough to run a game that you like. The machine also comes with a range of ports, including USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, for connectivity with other accessories such as an extra monitor or a high-performance mouse.

Games look clear and colorful on the laptop’s 14-inch Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, with the display looking even larger due to the thin bezels on three sides. MSI’s True Color Technology makes adjustments depending on how you’re using the laptop, such as playing video games, watching movies, and working on office documents.

The MSI Modern 14 is equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage, for ample space to install your favorite games and other software that you need. The laptop’s ultra-light chassis with brushed aluminum makes it easy to bring with you wherever you go, so you can get your gaming fix any time you need it.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars for a decent gaming laptop, and the MSI Modern 14 is a good example. It’s a steal for its original price of $900, so Newegg’s $150 discount to lower its price to $750 makes it a prime option for gamers on a budget. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you’re thinking about making the MSI Modern 14 your next weapon of choice, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, while the deal’s still available.

