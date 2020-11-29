  1. Deals
This MSI gaming laptop is just $500 in last-minute Black Friday deal

By

The Best Buy Black Friday deals are about to expire — so it’s best to buy now and save big while you still can. For those in the market for a new laptop, the MSI Modern 15 A10M-455 Gaming Laptop is still available for just $500 at Best Buy. The $200 discount is definitely a steal, so you’ll want to buy quickly before the deal ends.

A $200 discount on any high-end laptop is notable — and the MSI Modern 15 A10M-455 is no exception. Usually priced at $700, the stunning display, high-performance storage, and impressive processing speeds definitely match the price point. So, at just $500, this MSI gaming laptop is one of the best deals on the market right now.

The MSI Modern 15 A10M-455 boasts of a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution delivering incredible color and clarity as well as an energy-efficient LED backlight. The Intel UHD Graphics don’t hurt either, providing everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. The 10th Generation i5-10210U mobile processor matches the incredible image quality with lightning-fast speeds, its quad-core processing delivering maximum high-efficiency power on the go. The 8GB system memory’s substantial bandwidth is also perfect for advanced multitasking to smoothly run any games, photo and video editing apps, or multi-tab Internet browsing. It also comes with a built-in media reader for no-fuss photo transfers and wireless, speedy, and reliable connectivity to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Thankfully, despite all of these impressive features, the laptop only weighs bout 3.53 pounds and is less than an inch thick, making it thin, lightweight, and perfectly portable.

This, however, is just one of many Black Friday gaming laptop deals still out there. If you want to stay within the MSI family but splurge for something a bit more advanced, the MSI GF75 Thin 17.3-inch Full HD Gaming Notebook Computer has similar offerings and is discounted to $799 for Black Friday at Adorama. With the same processor, RAM, and SSD as the Modern 15 A10M-455, the GF75 diverges in its larger screen and fantastic image quality, which includes a 120Hz IPS-Level Thin-Bezel display — offering unprecedented gaming speed and clarity.

More gaming laptop deals available now

Beyond the niche gaming laptop deals are the more general Black Friday laptop deals, which are seeing some of the market’s most popular and advanced laptops at some of their lowest prices to date. But you’ll want to take advantage of these — and the many other remaining Black Friday deals — while you still can, as they’re likely to expire before Cyber Monday.

WITH REBATE
Expires soon

Gigabyte Aorus 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,049 $1,499
Gigabyte's high-end gaming laptop packs a real punch thanks to its RTX 2060 graphics, speedy performance, and spacious storage for all your games and apps. Great power from a great brand.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD

$850 $1,250
With what might be the best mid-range GPU and a boosted 16GB of RAM, this gorgeous (but understated) HP Omen 15 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

MSI GF75 Thin 17.3” Laptop + Free MSI Urban Raider Backpack & MSI M99 Mouse

$799 $999
The MSI GF75 is the perfect entry level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$899 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HP Omen 15z Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$680 $1,000
The updated HP Omen 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops thanks to its great hardware, solid build quality, and smooth 15-inch 1080p display that's the perfect size for gaming on the go.
Buy at HP
