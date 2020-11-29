The Best Buy Black Friday deals are about to expire — so it’s best to buy now and save big while you still can. For those in the market for a new laptop, the MSI Modern 15 A10M-455 Gaming Laptop is still available for just $500 at Best Buy. The $200 discount is definitely a steal, so you’ll want to buy quickly before the deal ends.

A $200 discount on any high-end laptop is notable — and the MSI Modern 15 A10M-455 is no exception. Usually priced at $700, the stunning display, high-performance storage, and impressive processing speeds definitely match the price point. So, at just $500, this MSI gaming laptop is one of the best deals on the market right now.

The MSI Modern 15 A10M-455 boasts of a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution delivering incredible color and clarity as well as an energy-efficient LED backlight. The Intel UHD Graphics don’t hurt either, providing everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. The 10th Generation i5-10210U mobile processor matches the incredible image quality with lightning-fast speeds, its quad-core processing delivering maximum high-efficiency power on the go. The 8GB system memory’s substantial bandwidth is also perfect for advanced multitasking to smoothly run any games, photo and video editing apps, or multi-tab Internet browsing. It also comes with a built-in media reader for no-fuss photo transfers and wireless, speedy, and reliable connectivity to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Thankfully, despite all of these impressive features, the laptop only weighs bout 3.53 pounds and is less than an inch thick, making it thin, lightweight, and perfectly portable.

This, however, is just one of many Black Friday gaming laptop deals still out there. If you want to stay within the MSI family but splurge for something a bit more advanced, the MSI GF75 Thin 17.3-inch Full HD Gaming Notebook Computer has similar offerings and is discounted to $799 for Black Friday at Adorama. With the same processor, RAM, and SSD as the Modern 15 A10M-455, the GF75 diverges in its larger screen and fantastic image quality, which includes a 120Hz IPS-Level Thin-Bezel display — offering unprecedented gaming speed and clarity.

More gaming laptop deals available now

Beyond the niche gaming laptop deals are the more general Black Friday laptop deals, which are seeing some of the market’s most popular and advanced laptops at some of their lowest prices to date. But you’ll want to take advantage of these — and the many other remaining Black Friday deals — while you still can, as they’re likely to expire before Cyber Monday.

