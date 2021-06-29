Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

From time to time, there are some incredible desktop monitor deals that warrant upgrading your screen or configuration, especially if you only have one monitor. The same is true for many of the gaming PC deals that appear, which may warrant buying an entirely new and more powerful rig.

That’s a lot like the wild and crazy deal that Newegg is hosting right now, on the MSI Optix MAG27CQ 27-inch curved gaming monitor, featuring a 2560 x 1440 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Newegg has cut $120 off the full price, bringing the total to $240 with free shipping. The deal ends in 2 days, but supplies are limited, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested.

The MSI Optix MAG27CQ 27-inch curved gaming monitor offers some impressive specs, especially for the price range. It features a maximum 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 WQHD, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Visuals on the screen will look gorgeous, crisp, and fluid. Not to mention, it’s compatible with AMD’s FreeSync Adaptive Sync technology, which is ideal if you have an AMD graphics card.

Additional specs include a 3000:1 contrast ratio, anti-flicker technology, a built-in low blue light filter, and a red gaming-friendly LED finish. The screen is frameless, with nearly invisible edges. On the rear of the monitor, you’ll find one each of 1.2 DisplayPort, 2.0 HDMI, and DVI inputs. It is curved with a radius of 1800R and viewing angles of 178 degrees (H) / 178 degrees (V). Depending on the size of your desk, you might be able to slide 2 or 3 of these bad boys together to create one wild but absolutely beautiful setup.

Newegg is offering the MSI Optix MAG27CQ 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $120 off the usual $360 price, which brings the price to $240 plus free shipping. That is an amazing price not only for a monitor of this size but one that has a curved design. Factor in the specs, and, well, you’re not going to find much comparable, at least right now.

More Gaming and Desktop Monitor Deals Available Now

Not a fan of the MSI Optix MAG27CQ monitor? No problem, there are a few other gaming and desktop monitors on sale. We gathered up all of the best ones and left them for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations