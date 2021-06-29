  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Buy an MSI curved gaming monitor for next to nothing with this wild deal

By
MSI Optix MAG27CQ curved gaming monitor

From time to time, there are some incredible desktop monitor deals that warrant upgrading your screen or configuration, especially if you only have one monitor. The same is true for many of the gaming PC deals that appear, which may warrant buying an entirely new and more powerful rig.

That’s a lot like the wild and crazy deal that Newegg is hosting right now, on the MSI Optix MAG27CQ 27-inch curved gaming monitor, featuring a 2560 x 1440 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Newegg has cut $120 off the full price, bringing the total to $240 with free shipping. The deal ends in 2 days, but supplies are limited, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested.

The MSI Optix MAG27CQ 27-inch curved gaming monitor offers some impressive specs, especially for the price range. It features a maximum 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 WQHD, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Visuals on the screen will look gorgeous, crisp, and fluid. Not to mention, it’s compatible with AMD’s FreeSync Adaptive Sync technology, which is ideal if you have an AMD graphics card.

Additional specs include a 3000:1 contrast ratio, anti-flicker technology, a built-in low blue light filter, and a red gaming-friendly LED finish. The screen is frameless, with nearly invisible edges. On the rear of the monitor, you’ll find one each of 1.2 DisplayPort, 2.0 HDMI, and DVI inputs. It is curved with a radius of 1800R and viewing angles of 178 degrees (H) / 178 degrees (V). Depending on the size of your desk, you might be able to slide 2 or 3 of these bad boys together to create one wild but absolutely beautiful setup.

Newegg is offering the MSI Optix MAG27CQ 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $120 off the usual $360 price, which brings the price to $240 plus free shipping. That is an amazing price not only for a monitor of this size but one that has a curved design. Factor in the specs, and, well, you’re not going to find much comparable, at least right now.

More Gaming and Desktop Monitor Deals Available Now

Not a fan of the MSI Optix MAG27CQ monitor? No problem, there are a few other gaming and desktop monitors on sale. We gathered up all of the best ones and left them for you below.

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G241VC 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

$130 $150
This MSI gaming monitor offers a 13.6-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1920 x 1080 resolution, all for a great gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Raptor 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync and G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$600 $700
Complete your Razer Chroma battle station with the 27-inch Raptor monitor, a vibrant 1440p IPS display that features both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for both Radeon and GeForce GPUs.
Buy at Amazon
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 32" G77 Curved 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor T1 Faker Edition

$700 $850
With a Quad HD 2K resolution display, you can immerse yourself in gameplay for hours while enjoying a fast, lag-free performance.
Buy at Best Buy
Prime Day Deal

Asus VG279Q 27-Inch IPS 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Monitor

$215 $299
For long gaming sessions, your eyes will thank you for this Asus VG279Q monitor. You can enjoy 1080p graphics and FreeSync vertical sync technology without a huge hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for July 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab get steep price cuts at Amazon

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 tablet configurations

Want to watch US Netflix? You need this simple tool

netflix youtube grab 50 peak internet traffic peer fades sunset logo edit

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop refurb white bg

HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

HP Spectre 13t x2 back logo

Disney+ Subscription: How to get 6 months FREE today

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768

This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

samsung chromebook 4 deal amazon prime day 2021 feature image

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo Band for Prime Day

Amazon Halo Fitness Band

Best cheap MacBook deals for July 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Amazon just slashed $100 off this Vitamix blender — but hurry!

Vitamix Explorian Pro-Grade Blender

This 55-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it might be a mistake

Sony 55 Series X80j Smart Google TV

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today

microsoft surface pro x deal amazon memorial day sale 2020 4 920x7666

Best cheap Android tablet deals for June 2021

onn. Android Tablet