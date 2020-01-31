Take $100 off the powerful MSI P65 Creator laptop with this Amazon promo code

This post was done in partnership with Nvidia.

As laptop computers have come to replace their desktop counterparts when it comes to overall market share, the performance gap between laptop and desktop hardware has shrunk considerably. Today, even the most demanding and discerning computer users – from graphic designers and video editors to hardcore gamers – have a wide range of high-end laptops to choose from. There are so many, in fact, that choosing the right one can take some time, but the MSI P65 Creator is among the best that money can buy, and Digital Trends readers can save $100 on one right now with promo code 100CREATOR for a limited time. Read on to find out more.

MSI is an established brand in the world of premium laptop PCs and a name that many gamers and professionals are already very familiar with. The company offers some of the best gaming laptops on the market today, from budget-friendly machines to high-end PCs packing the beefiest hardware you can find in a laptop, but the P65 Creator is in a league of its own.

To begin with, the MSI P65 Creator is not even marketed as a “gaming laptop.” At a glance, its sleek silver-colored aluminum case paired with black-colored keys actually invokes the image of the iconic MacBook, and its 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD screen even rivals the vibrant sharpness of Apple’s Retina displays. The P65 Creator also weighs in at just under five pounds and is a mere 0.63 inches thick, pairing its full-sized laptop screen and keyboard with an ultra-light frame that won’t weigh you down.

What counts most is under the hood, though, and the MSI P65 Creator delivers here as well: It’s packing an Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU along with a very impressive 32GB of RAM (via two 16GB sticks), and for storage, you’ve got a whopping 1TB Teton Glacier solid state drive. And although it’s not marketed as a gaming laptop, its Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card provides more than enough juice for running the latest games at high settings as well as for other demanding graphical tasks like video rendering.

The MSI P65 Creator is one of the best laptops on the market today packing some of the latest and greatest hardware currently available. It’s no surprise, then, that a premium laptop like this comes with a sticker price to match, and so deals like this one are always welcome: From now until February 28, you can take $100 off the MSI P65 Creator studio laptop with the checkout code 100CREATOR, knocking the price down to $1,782 for a limited time.

