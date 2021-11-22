  1. Deals
This Nanoleaf Black Friday deal saves you $30 on 7 panels

Smart home devices are all the rage this Black Friday, with retailers putting heavy discounts on great smart devices like this Nanoleaf Black Friday deal. You can pick up a 7-pack of these beautiful hexagonal lights for a $30 discount, which is easily one of the best Black Friday deals on smart lights we’ve seen so far. If you like the look of these hexagonal panels, you should pick up this pack before they go entirely out of stock amidst the holiday frenzy.

Today’s best Nanoleaf Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

  • Elegant, versatile addition to any room in the house
  • 16 million colors with beautiful animations
  • Touch controls and voice controls with multiple assistants
  • Customizable colors with hundreds of pre-saved scenes

Multi-colored smart lights are becoming increasingly popular, and for a good reason. These lights can easily blend into any home’s aesthetic, design, and mood, and there’s no better example than these Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons. Right now, at Best Buy, you can pick up a 7-pack smarter kit of these beautifully designed lights for just $170, which is a $30 discount on the original price of $200. If you’re looking to improve your house’s look over the holidays, then you should check out this fantastic deal.

We’ve given high praise to many other Nanoleaf lights, like the Nanoleaf Lines and Nanoleaf Elements, because of their versatility, customization, and unique design that is unlike anything else on the market. The Nanoleaf Hexagons are no different, with the same elevated design and flexibility as their other products. Even with just this 7-pack, you can be highly creative with the design. You can create symmetrical or irregular designs, change the look of each panel, and combine the shapes to form a mosaic of colors. They’re also straightforward to set up, with an included mounting tape and no drilling required.

The Nanoleaf app provides an amazing level of customization. You can have the lights sync up to music around you, with the beats and colors matching different genres. You can have the colors mirror your screen, so it can blend in perfectly while you’re watching a movie or playing video games. You can even customize the panels directly by touching them or by using voice commands via Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and more. This is a fantastic addition to pretty much any room in the home, from your office space to your bedroom to your gaming room. The possibilities are endless.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons make an elegant, interactive addition to any home. You can pick up the 7-pack on Best Buy for just $170, which is $300 off the original price. If you want to use these panels to add some holiday cheer to your home, you should get them as soon as possible! Hit that “Buy Now” button before this deal expires.

