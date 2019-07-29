Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Erica Katherina
By
Neato Botvac D7 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Staying on top of household chores can be tough, especially for busy people. There are times when you get so caught up doing other things that you end up neglecting basic household chores such as floor cleaning. Fortunately, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum. It normally retails for $830, but a 22% discount on Amazon makes it available for only $648.

The Botvac D7 is a high-end cleaner in Neato’s lineup of robotic vacuums. Equipped with a robust set of advanced features, you can count on it for great cleaning performance. Enjoy cleaner floors throughout the year by taking advantage of this cool discount.

BUY NOW

Sporting Neato’s signature D shape, this vacuum delivers complete floor care not provided by the round counterparts. While other cleaners rely on a central brush to sweep dirt, the Botvac D7 uses a wide front brush and side spinners to assist with edge cleaning. Its rectangular end is very convenient in reaching corners and the edges of the walls where the worst dirt hides. An ultra-performance filter (made of HEPA material) effectively picks up and traps even the tiniest of particles from carpets, tiles, hardwood, and other surfaces.

The cleaner navigates using a laser-guided sensor neatly perched on its top, which continuously scans the surroundings to create a cool map of your house. This feature helps the device avoid bumps and dropoffs by cleaning in straight lines rather than random patterns. The lasers also let the robot see in the dark.

Whether it be under the dinner table or the back door, there are certain areas in the house that never stay clean. This is where the Botvac D7’s zone cleaning feature becomes useful. It allows you to clean specific spots whenever you want or set a scheduled cleaning through the Neato app. You can even create No-Go Lines to block certain areas for the robot using the app.

Ideal for small and large homes alike, the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum is capable of 120 minutes of unstoppable cleaning. You can also activate voice control by connecting it with an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

With superior cleaning prowess and multi-floor mapping capabilities, the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum makes a reliable helper in your home. Order yours today on Amazon for only $648 instead of $830.

Looking for more? Find other amazing stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

