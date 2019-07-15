Digital Trends
Deals

This Prime Day Lightning Deal on Neato’s D4 robot vacuum saves you 40%

Ed Oswald
By
neato d4 robot vacuum amazon prime day 2019 robotics

Prime Day 2019 is already shaping up to be a banner year for sales on smart home products, and we’re already finding great deals on many robot vacuums.  However, the deal we uncovered for Neato’s D4 Robot Vacuum is time limited and only while supplies last, so act fast.

The sale on the D4 answers one of our biggest problems with the vacuum overall — its price. Not on sale, the D4 will set you back $530. And this is for a robot vac that is arguably a bit light on functionality for its price. While Amazon recently offered the D4 for $399 on sale, the Lightning Deal cuts another 20% off, making it just $319 — which we think is a much fairer price.

Lightning Deals are short six-hour sales, and also are offered in limited quantities. This sale runs from 3:35 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. PT, so if you’ve reached this after that time, unfortunately, you’ll be stuck paying the $399, which, to be honest, isn’t bad, but paying $80 less is better. Other Neato robot vacuums are on sale, but in our opinion, this is the best option we’ve seen out of what’s available.

So what’s so great about the D4? Neato points to a few features which make it stand out. An impressive 75-minute cleaning time will allow you to clean several rooms on a single charge, and if for some reason it doesn’t have enough charge to complete a room, the D4 will automatically return to its charger and charge itself just enough to complete its cleaning cycle.

The D4 makes precise maps of your room using lasers and can clean pretty effectively thanks to its “D” shape, which allows it to get into corners better. While it lacks multi-room cleaning functionality, the D4 still does a solid job of cleaning — and a bargain with the Lightning Deal discount.

If you’re looking for other Prime Day smart home deals, we have a roundup that we are continuously updating right here. For a broader view of all Prime Day deals, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2019 page for up-to-the-minute news on the best sales as we find them.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2019: From 4K TVs to wireless earbuds
shark upright vacuums amazon deal 2019 ion p50 cordless vacuum
Deals

Amazon drops up to 57% off prices of Shark upright vacuums for Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. Enjoy shocking discounts that are worth the wait, just like these deals on Shark upright vacuums. Get more than half off their usual prices when you order within the 24-hour period.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ecovacs deebot 500 robot vacuum amazon prime day deal 2
Smart Home

Amazon slashes price on Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum for Prime Day

Ecovacs' Alexa-and-Google Assistant-compatible robot vacuums consistently give good value. Amazon slashed the price of the Deebot 500, the successor to the popular Deebot N79S, for Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
roomba ecovacs robot vacuum amazon prime day deals 2019 980
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs Deebot for Prime Day 2019

If you've been holding off on buying a robot vacuum, today might be the day to buy one. Amazon's got some outstanding deals on models from iRobot and Ecovacs for Prime Day 2019, saving you up to 39% off current retail prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Deals

Amazon slices 46% off Microsoft Surface headphones for Prime Day

Microsoft's first attempt at headphones was a good start, however, their $350 retail price is a little steep. Prime Day 2019 has the answer to that issue: A 46% price cut that's only good through Tuesday night, so act quickly.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best car amazon prime day deals 61jxzyj5qvl sl1500
Cars

Best automotive deals for Amazon Prime Day

Christmas in July has arrived again with Prime Day 2019, and we're here to be your Santa Claus for all things car tech. We scoured through all the best deals for this non-bank holiday to find you the very best swag to keep your ride on the…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day forerunner 235
Deals

Amazon’s Prime Day price on the Garmin Forerunner 235 is the best we’ve seen

We've covered deals on the Garmin Forerunner 235 on Amazon and elsewhere quite frequently, but Amazon's Prime Day deal by far beats any other price we've seen for this smartwatch, either new or used. You'll save 58% through Tuesday.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Sony, Bose, and wireless earbud discounts

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

This fantastic deal on a 65-inch TCL 4K TV won’t be around for long

It's not only Amazon that's getting in on the Prime Day 2019 action; Walmart has several must-have deals live right now, including this fantastic 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Pela phone case deals Prime Day 2019
Deals

These eco-friendly Pela phone cases are up to 25% off for Prime Day only

If youâ€™re looking for an eco-friendly phone case, then you owe it to the environment to check out Pela. This unique brand makes its cases from compostable bioplastic, and for Prime Day, you can take up to 25% off the entire…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon price plummets on dyson v7 animal pro cordless vac with pet tools 3 1
Smart Home

Price plummets on the Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum on Prime Day

Dyson has homes with pets in mind with the V7 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum. This versatile stick vac comes with extra cleaning tools for the whole house. You can get up to 30 solid minutes of cleaning power with the rechargeable battery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
MacBook Air 2018
Computing

You can get a 2018 MacBook Air for just $999 with this latest deal from B&H

Other retailers like B&H are offering their own sweet laptop deals during Prime Day 2019. In fact, you can score a 13-inch 2018 MacBook Air with a Retina display at a $100 discount from B&H right now.
Posted By Anita George
amazon kindle
Deals

Prime Day brings out the best deals on Amazon’s Kindle and Fire tablets

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and it brings with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech products. Notably, Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet range of devices have gotten some pretty major discounts,.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper