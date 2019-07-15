Share

Prime Day 2019 is already shaping up to be a banner year for sales on smart home products, and we’re already finding great deals on many robot vacuums. However, the deal we uncovered for Neato’s D4 Robot Vacuum is time limited and only while supplies last, so act fast.

The sale on the D4 answers one of our biggest problems with the vacuum overall — its price. Not on sale, the D4 will set you back $530. And this is for a robot vac that is arguably a bit light on functionality for its price. While Amazon recently offered the D4 for $399 on sale, the Lightning Deal cuts another 20% off, making it just $319 — which we think is a much fairer price.

Lightning Deals are short six-hour sales, and also are offered in limited quantities. This sale runs from 3:35 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. PT, so if you’ve reached this after that time, unfortunately, you’ll be stuck paying the $399, which, to be honest, isn’t bad, but paying $80 less is better. Other Neato robot vacuums are on sale, but in our opinion, this is the best option we’ve seen out of what’s available.

So what’s so great about the D4? Neato points to a few features which make it stand out. An impressive 75-minute cleaning time will allow you to clean several rooms on a single charge, and if for some reason it doesn’t have enough charge to complete a room, the D4 will automatically return to its charger and charge itself just enough to complete its cleaning cycle.

The D4 makes precise maps of your room using lasers and can clean pretty effectively thanks to its “D” shape, which allows it to get into corners better. While it lacks multi-room cleaning functionality, the D4 still does a solid job of cleaning — and a bargain with the Lightning Deal discount.

If you’re looking for other Prime Day smart home deals, we have a roundup that we are continuously updating right here. For a broader view of all Prime Day deals, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2019 page for up-to-the-minute news on the best sales as we find them.

