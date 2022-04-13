 Skip to main content
Need a new laptop for school or work? Don’t miss this insane deal

Aaron Mamiit
By

Students and professionals alike need a reliable laptop in order to accomplish their daily tasks. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that you can take advantage of if you’re on a tight budget. It’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, which currently include an offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. Dell is selling the machine for a very affordable $245, after a $60 discount from the laptop’s original price of $305.

Its top-of-the-line products have made Dell one of the best laptop brands, but it also offers budget options like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which appears in Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops because of its reliable performance at an affordable price. The laptop is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which are more than enough for basic functions such as doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t as powerful as the best laptops, but it’s more than enough for school and work tasks, and also for recreational activities such as browsing social media and watching streaming content.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, for a large display that minimizes distractions, and Dell’s ComfortView technology that protects your eyes from harmful blue light emissions. It also comes with Dell’s ExpressCharge technology, so you can recharge the laptop’s battery by up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in, and a 128GB SSD, which should be more than enough space to install your essential software and store your important files.

You don’t need a high-performance laptop with all the bells and whistles if you’re going to use it for school or work. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which may be more than enough for your everyday activities, is available for just $245 after its original price of $305 was slashed by $60. The offer is a featured deal on Dell, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you think the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop perfectly fits your needs, then don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as there’s no assurance that the discount will still be available tomorrow.

