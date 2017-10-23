The 5 best deals on Nerf guns, blasters, and accessories for kids and adults

When it comes to playful firearms, there is really only one brand that matters: Nerf. Super Soaker had its day in the sun, but now that fall has arrived, it’s become more and more difficult to spray someone in the face without meeting resistance.

Pelting someone with Nerf bullets, on the other hand, is a great form of socialization. A good Nerf war can be an excellent form of exercise and source of friendship for kids in our modern world. That doesn’t mean adults can’t get in on the fun as well. With all of the different screens vying for our attention at work, casually plunking your coworker with a dart is the perfect excuse to take a break from the monotony. So in an effort to help you find the model that is right for you, we rounded up the five best deals on Nerf guns, blasters, and accessories.

