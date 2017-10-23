The 5 best deals on Nerf guns, blasters, and accessories for kids and adults

When it comes to playful firearms, there is really only one brand that matters: Nerf. Super Soaker had its day in the sun, but now that fall has arrived, it’s become more and more difficult to spray someone in the face without meeting resistance.
Pelting someone with Nerf bullets, on the other hand, is a great form of socialization. A good Nerf war can be an excellent form of exercise and source of friendship for kids in our modern world. That doesn’t mean adults can’t get in on the fun as well. With all of the different screens vying for our attention at work, casually plunking your coworker with a dart is the perfect excuse to take a break from the monotony. So in an effort to help you find the model that is right for you, we rounded up the five best deals on Nerf guns, blasters, and accessories.
Nerf N-Strike Elite Triad EX-3 Blaster – $7
What this Nerf Blaster lacks in size, it makes up for with power. This cute little piece of equipment can fire darts up to 90 feet with no recoil at all. Just cock the handle at the bottom, load up a dart, and pull the trigger. A compact and efficient size makes it perfect for desks or the tiny hands of a happy child.
You can take advantage of this Nerf gun deal for just $7 on Amazon. Make sure to pick up some ammo as well.
Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster – $13
With its own interpretation of the classic revolver, this Nerf blaster gives you everything you need to survive an all-out Nerf war. The rotating barrel flips out to the side for easy loading and can hold up to six darts at a time. Though the Strongarm Blaster is basically just an upgraded version of the Triad EX-3, it still packs that 90-foot firing distance for long-range shots.
This Nerf blaster is currently just $13 dollars on Amazon. You can also pick up a set of soft bullet targets to practice your aim.
Nerf N-Strike StratoBow – $30
The perfect Nerf gun can be hard to come by, so why not try a Nerf Bow? The N-Strike StratoBow gives you all the firepower of a classic Nerf blaster without the mechanical feel. A 15-dart indexing tip automatically loads your next dart after firing. Just pull back that string and start letting darts fly. You don’t have to pretend you’re in the Hunger Games, but we definitely recommend that you do.
The Nerf Bow is available on Amazon $30 or pick up this Nerf Crossbow for just $20.
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon – $60
Looking for something with a little more firepower? Manually shooting one dart at a time can be great, but automatically blasting 24 darts is even better. This Nerf blaster is the first of it’s kind to incorporate motorized power into the firing mechanism. With a firing range of 100 feet, this beast of a blaster is the ultimate weapon of Nerf destruction. All you need are six D batteries and an unsuspecting target to get started.
The Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon is available on Amazon for just $60 and make sure to pick up some extra mega darts so you don’t run out of ammo.
Nerf N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster – $70
Running around can be fun, but sometimes a war requires something a little more steady and reliable. This motorized Nerf blaster comes with a removable tripod to help steady your shots. Like a turret of sorts, the Rhino-Fire Blaster has two drums holding up to 25 darts and utilizes an electric motor for rapid firing. If you’re looking for the latest in Nerf technology, then this your best bet.
The Nerf N-Strike Rhino-Fire Blaster is on sale for just $70 on Amazon for a limited time.
