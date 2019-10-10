Amazon drops delectable deals on these Nespresso espresso machines

Almost everyone likes to start their day with a delicious cup of coffee. Unfortunately, the price for a decent cup of joe has gone way up especially in popular cafés. If you don’t want to spend nearly $5 on your daily caffeine fix, you’re better of brewing your own coffee at home. For barista-grade coffee every morning or whenever you like, get yourself an espresso machine. Right now, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo and the Nespresso Pixie with Aeroccino milk frother are available on Amazon at huge discounted prices.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo — $139

The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo is a versatile machine that makes freshly brewed single-serve coffee. It can create espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, standard brewed, and alto. This coffee machine comes with a complimentary kit of recyclable Nespresso VertuoLine capsules in distinct roasts and aromas. The airtight coffee pods are available in vivid colors and have distinctive bar codes embedded on the underside, which the machine reads to determine whether to make coffee or espresso.

This coffee machine features an immense 54-ounce water tank and a large 17-count used capsule container. Preheating time is extremely fast at just 15 to 20 seconds. The machine also has an automatic energy-saving function that turns it off after nine minutes of inactivity. It also boasts unique automation for brewing coffee, called the Centrifusion Extraction Technology, a patented method of extraction that involves 7,000 rotations per minute of each coffee capsule. This creates the much sought-after crema, the layer of foam found on the surface of coffee or espresso.

The machine does have a few drawbacks. Some Amazon customers have pointed out that it can get a bit loud when brewing, which can be annoying especially in the mornings. They’ve also complained that the coffee it makes isn’t hot enough. This machine is also only compatible with Nespresso VertuoLine Capsules, which are more expensive than other coffee pods. Still, the Nespresso line is a tried and tested brand, and the reusable capsules are a great way to reduce plastic waste and save money.

The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo normally costs $199, but now you can get it for just $139 on Amazon — that’s $60 worth of savings.

Nespresso Pixie with Aeroccino milk frother — $195

If you love hot or cold foamy milk with your coffee, then the Nespresso Pixie with Aeroccino milk frother is perfect for you. The Nespresso Pixie itself is surprisingly compact and lightweight for an espresso machine. We’re usually accustomed to seeing big hulking monstrosities when we think coffee machine, but this one only weighs 8 pounds and is just 4.33 inches wide. It’s not going to take too much space making it perfect for urbanites with small kitchen countertops.

The ground coffee inside the Nespresso capsules goes through a 19-bar high-pressure pump to extract all the flavors and aroma for the perfect cup of coffee every single time. You can choose between two programmable single-serve cup sizes: Espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.75 ounces). There’s a 24-ounce water reservoir that’s removable and easy to refill. When the tank is about to run out of water, red backlights along the machine’s sides will light up to alert you. The Nespresso Pixie also automatically shuts down after nine minutes of inactivity for lesser energy consumption. Lastly, this deal includes the Aeroccino milk frother which makes hot or cold milk foam and a complimentary set of 16 Grand Crus capsules.

Amazon reviewers showered this espresso machine with praises, saying it’s very powerful for such a small contraption and that it simply makes great coffee. However, just like the Vertuo Evoluo, a few lamented that the coffee just isn’t as hot as they would have liked it to be. Better control over the temperature of the coffee would have been nice.

The Nespresso Pixie and Aeroccino milk frother bundle usually retail for $279, but with Amazon’s $84 discount, you can get yours for $195.

Both the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo and Pixie guarantee aromatic and flavorful coffee every time with just a push of a button. If you want frothy milk with your coffee for a decadent cup of latte or cappuccino, get the Nespresso Pixie and Aeroccino bundle for $56 more.

