Share

Everyone likes to start their day with a delicious cup of coffee but the price for a decent cup of joe has gone way up in local cafes. Don’t want to spend $5 for your daily caffeine fix? Start brewing coffee at home with your very own coffee and espresso machine. A good choice is the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo by De’Longhi in graphite metal from Amazon’s 4th of July deals. It’s a two-in-one coffee and espresso machine that normally retails for $200, but now you can get it on Amazon for $136 for a delightful savings of $63.

This versatile machine makes freshly brewed single-serve coffee at the touch of a button. It can create shots for each individual’s unique taste, including espresso, double espresso, grand lungo, standard brewed, and alto. It comes with a complimentary kit of recyclable Nespresso VertuoLine capsules in distinct roasts and aromas. The airtight capsules are available in vivid colors and have distinctive bar codes embedded on the underside, which the machine reads to determine whether to make coffee or espresso. Nespresso creates its own blend of gourmet coffee to ensure delicious flavor with each cup.

The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo features an immense 54-ounce water tank and a large 17-count used capsule container. Preheating time is impressively fast at just 15 to 20 seconds. The machine also has an automatic energy-saving function that turns it off after 9 minutes of inactivity. It also boasts unique automation for brewing coffee, called the Centrifusion Extraction Technology, a patented method of extraction that involves 7,000 rotations per minute of each coffee capsule. This creates the much sought-after crema, the layer of foam found on the surface of coffee or espresso.

The machine does have its drawbacks. A number of Amazon reviewers have pointed out that it creates loud noises when brewing, which can be a bit of a nuisance. They’ve also complained that it doesn’t make coffee hot enough for their discerning tastebuds. It’s also only compatible with Nespresso VertuoLine Capsules, which are more expensive than other coffee pods. Still, the Nespresso line is a tried and tested brand, and the reusable capsules are a great way to reduce plastic waste and save money.

Regularly priced at $200, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo by De’Longhi is just $136 now on Amazon. If you’re shopping for a versatile coffee machine, then this is an attractive option.

If you’re looking for other ways to up your coffee game, you might want to check out these cold brew coffee makers.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.