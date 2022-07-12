Today’s Prime Day deals aren’t just about computers and TVs. You can get some great bargains on high-tech kitchen gadgets too, including this Nespresso VertuoPlus Prime Day Deal that’s offering up the popular coffee and espresso machine for only $119 — $65 off the normal price. The deal also includes a variety pack with a mix of 32 coffees and espressos to get you started.

Why you should buy this Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker

The VertuoPlus is one of the best espresso machines out there, but it’s much more than that. This versatile automatic coffee maker can brew an entire range of caffeinated beverages, from 1.35-ounce espressos to full-fledged 7.7-ounce coffees — and it does it all at the press of a button.

Although you’ll have to be sure to keep enough pods on hand, the best Nespresso machines are certainly one of the fastest ways to get the perfect cup of coffee, whether entertaining guests or just getting your morning kickstart. Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology reads the barcode off the pod, so it knows exactly what steps to take for each unique type of coffee and then spins at up to 7,000 RPM to blend the coffee and dispense an ideal layer of crema on top to finish things off.

Each Nespresso VertuoPlus machine comes with a welcome set that offers an assortment of 12 coffees and espressos to enjoy. However, this Nespresso VertuoPlus Prime Day Deal adds a VertuoLine Variety Pack with 20 extra pods from the lineup’s two bestselling coffee blends: Melozio and Stormio. These will let you explore the rich tastes of Nespresso’s full-sized coffee selection at the middle of the coffee maker’s intensity scale, featuring lightly roasted Brazilian Bourbon and Central American Arabica blends.

Lastly, if you’re worried about waste from all these Nespresso pods, you’ll be happy to know there are ways you can recycle or even reuse them, which will help you reduce your environmental impact and save money in the process.

