Amazon discounts this Nest Cam Outdoor security camera bundle for Columbus Day

With the holidays quickly approaching many are beginning to make their gift shopping and vacation plans. If you don’t want to constantly worry about your parcels getting stolen or intruders breaking in while you’re away, arm your home with a quality outdoor surveillance system. Amazon currently has a bundle deal on the Nest Cam Outdoor security camera which lets you in on a cool 34% discount.

This offer applies exclusively to the Nest Cam two-camera kit. It normally sells for $450, but the giant retailer has slashed the price down to just $298. You can also get an additional $50 off upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application.

The Nest Cam Outdoor is a solid budget-friendly alternative to the premium Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. It has a smaller footprint which allows for more discreet surveillance. Weatherproof and designed to survive the outdoors, you can install it virtually anywhere inside or outside your home. While it may not deliver the convenience of the battery-operated counterparts, it also means you never have to deal with security interruptions due to dead batteries.

Equipped with a robust array of imaging tricks, the Nest Cam Outdoor security camera offers excellent monitoring and recording solutions. It comes with a glass lens, a 3-megapixel sensor with 8x digital zoom, and a Full HD 1080p video resolution, which lets you monitor your home clearly. It also has a night vision feature that can capture crisp images at night as well as during the day and a 130-degree wide-angle view to ensure maximum area coverage.

As an intelligent camera, it can detect activity and distinguish whether the movement is a person approaching or just a tree swaying. Settings can be fine-tuned so the camera can send alerts and notifications to your phone or email when it detects activity.

Also worth noting is this Nest Cam’s two-way audio function. Apart from being able to listen to the camera’s surroundings, it allows you to relay audio as well – such as greeting a delivery man at the front door or scaring away thieves. These are all possible through the free Nest app, which you can also use if you want to see live footage of the camera on your phone, tablet, or computer.

The Nest Cam Outdoor security camera may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier Nest Cam IQ or Arlo Pro 2, but it’s a great and convenient way of protecting your home against wrongdoers. You can score the two-camera bundle today for only $298 on Amazon.

