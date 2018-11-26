Share

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to find some great deals on smart home devices. Amazon Echo and Google Home devices have both already received deep discounts for this online shopping holiday, as have, a whole host of smart devices. Smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart locks are all on sale right now, and any of those would be a great addition to your smart home. However, if you really want a smart device that gives you the power to control your environment, as well as lower the cost of your heating bill, a smart thermostat is exactly what you need.

Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell have all dropped the price of their signature smart thermostats for Cyber Monday 2018. Whether you’re thinking about buying one for yourself, or as a gift for someone else, these thermostat deals make it an opportune time to pick one up for cheap.

If you want full control of the temperature in your home, a Nest Thermostat is a sleek, simple way to achieve just that. Nest will even function without your input by automatically turning itself down after you leave, and turning the heat back up when you normally come back home — you can adjust this schedule if you have animals living in your home. You can control it anywhere by using your phone, tablet, or laptop and monitor how much energy you are using each month. According to an independent study, a Nest Learning Thermostat saves the average consumer about 10 to 15 percent on their monthly heating and cooling bills.

Normally priced at $249, this Nest learning thermostat is on sale at Walmart for just $179. You can also pick up the Nest Thermostat E for just $139 after a $30 discount.

If you’re looking for a smart thermostat that works with your voice assistant, Ecobee is your best bet. With built-in Alexa, you can control this thermostat using nothing but your voice. Like Nest, the Ecobee4 will adjust the temperature depending on whether or not you’re at home. This model also comes with room sensors, which you can place in any room in your home to create a more balanced temperature throughout the entire living space. This smart thermostat is also easy to install yourself. thanks to an in-app, step-by-step guide, it only takes about 30 minutes.

Normally priced at $249, this smart thermostat is on sale for just $199 from Amazon. You can also pick up the Ecobee3 lite for just $138 after a $30 discount.

This Honeywell thermostat, much like the Ecobee4, offers Amazon Alexa integration for voice control. It’s not built-in, but if you already have an Echo device in your home, this will fit in quite nicely. With a customizable touchscreen and easy to read numbers, this thermostat is a great option for anyone not quite ready for their thermostat to be making decisions on its own. Though it won’t automatically adjust the temperature, you can set heating and cooling schedules and receive alerts about when you need to replace various filters and pads.

Normally priced at $199, this Honeywell thermostat is on sale for just $150 from Amazon for Cyber Monday.

If you’re looking for a thermostat that will work with Alexa and won’t cost you more than $100, then this the affordable option for you. It’s basically just a slightly less fancy version of the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat above, so if you don’t need a beautiful touchscreen, this Emerson model should work just fine.

Normally priced at $130, the Emerson Sensi is on sale for just $89 for Cyber Monday.

