If you want only a single smart home device that will have the most impact on your home, this Nest Thermostat Cyber Monday deal could be the one. It’s currently $70 off its normal price, which means you can grab it for just $180. It’s one of the single best Cyber Monday deals in the smart home sphere
Today’s best Nest Thermostat Cyber Monday deal
Why Buy:
- Easy to set up and mount to the wall
- Monitors your heating and cooling system to catch potential issues
- Learns your preferences and changes the temperature accordingly
- Connects to a wide range of HVAC system types
The Nest Thermostat is one of the single most impactful smart home devices a person could use and demonstrates how the smart home can affect and streamline day-to-day life. The Nest Thermostat starts off like a standard thermostat: For the first week, you’ll adjust it as needed. After that first week, it begins automatically changing the temperature in your home, according to previous input. If you drop the dial a few degrees each night, the thermostat will do the same. It also automatically shifts to a more energy-efficient temperature when you leave the house.
One reason many people are wary of the Nest Thermostat is that they believe it’s hard to set up. It mounts quickly to the wall with just a few screws, all of which are included in the package (along with the screwdriver.) It doesn’t take any know-how to set up. All you have to do is follow the included instructions. It also works with a wide variety of different HVAC types, including forced air, heat pump, dual fuel, and radiant systems.
Although you should get your HVAC system checked at least once a year for routine maintenance, the Nest Thermostat can actually help with that by providing you with a heads-up if it detects a problem within your system. If you have a leak or the furnace isn’t outputting the heat it should be, the Nest Thermostat will send an alert to your phone to let you know. If you’re away, the thermostat will also let you know if it detects extreme shifts in temperature.
This Nest Thermostat also includes three months of YouTube Premium with your purchase as an added bonus, just to stack more value onto an already-fantastic deal. For $180, this is one Cyber Monday deal you don’t want to pass up. The Nest Thermostat has earned a place on our list of the best smart thermostats.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
