If you’re looking to make your home a little smarter on the cheap, then you can’t afford to miss this incredible Nest Thermostat Black Friday deal — which sees it on sale for only $179 in the Walmart Black Friday deals, after a massive $70 discount. Like most of the best Black Friday deals, though, there’s only a limited amount of stock available, so shop now or risk missing out.

As smart home devices have started to become a significant product category, companies like Nest and Ecobee have started offering smart thermostats that dynamically set the environment’s temperature through A.I. Top-end smart thermostats don’t come cheap, but fortunately, there’s a fantastic deal that you can get at Walmart. You can buy the 3rd-generation Nest Smart Learning Thermostat for just $179, a $70 discount on the original price of $249. Keep reading to learn more about this nifty temperature-setting gadget.

The 3rd-gen Nest Thermostat is packed with features to make setting your house’s temperature a breeze. Once you connect it to your Wi-Fi network, controlling your temperature is as easy as switching a setting on your smartphone or computer. The smart machine-learning algorithm used to set the temperature feels like magic. After a week of manually adjusting the temperature, the thermostat uses what it learned to adapt to your preferences and automatically create temperature schedules. If you prefer it a little warmer in the morning and a little cooler at night, this smart thermostat will adjust accordingly.

The digital LCD can be mounted to just about any wall and is equipped with motion-detection technology that shows you the current temperature and time whenever you’re inside the same room. It’s compatible with various smart systems as well, including Amazon Alexa. If you frequently have to leave home, auto-away technology detects when there’s no one around and conserves energy. There’s even a season-based smart feature, which automatically changes the learning algorithm whenever the season changes.

The Nest Thermostat is one of the most complete smart temperature control systems that you can get right now, and it’s available for an amazing discount. You can find this smart device at Walmart for only $179, which is an absolute steal. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can — the demand for smart devices is going to be at an all-time high this year.

