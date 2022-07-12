Today's Best Netgear Nighthawk Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
This Netgear 3GBps gaming router is $79 for Prime Day 2022

Lucas Coll
Could your home or office Wi-Fi use a boost? If so, then you need to give this Netgear Nighthawk Prime Day deal a serious look. This beefy Wi-Fi 6 router combines the latest wireless technologies with 3GBps of bandwidth, and Prime Day deals have knocked the price down to $79 from $200.  on a top-notch wireless gaming router from one of the best names in the business. Read on to see why we love this Netgear Nighthawk Prime Day deal and why you should consider buying it.

Why you should buy the Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router

If your local Wi-Fi seems like it’s barely puttering along and whatever router you’re hooked up to is a bit long in the tooth, then it’s time for an upgrade and this pick from the Walmart Prime Day deals is the perfect way to do it (and at a very affordable price). You probably don’t think too much about your router, and most people simply use whatever unit is provided by their internet service provider — and likely pay equipment rental fees for the privilege. These ISP-supplied routers are often rather basic, but the Netgear Nighthawk RAX35 is anything but.

For starters, the Netgear Nighthawk Prime Day deal gets you Wi-Fi 6, which is one of the newer protocols for sending data over a wireless stream. That means you’re up to date with the latest connectivity standards; that alone will make your Wi-Fi feel faster and more stable than it would if you’re still using a more basic, years-old router. Of course, your internet will only be as fast as whatever service plan you’re paying for, but reducing local network congestion, increasing coverage, and having fewer connection interruptions are things that anybody can appreciate.

This Netgear Nighthawk Prime Day deal is particularly enticing for people who do a lot of streaming and gaming, as these are bandwidth-heavy tasks and things like lag, buffering, and dropped connections can quickly ruin the experience. The Nighthawk RAX35 AX3000 router offers a combined bandwidth of 3,000MBps (or 3GBps), making it a great choice for gigabit connections. That 3GBps throughput is divided between two bands and four streams, reducing network congestion when you’ve got multiple users connected. Built-in Bitdefender cybersecurity features, parental controls, and VPN support are a few other great features that you get with this router.

If you’re after one of the best wireless router deals to bring your home or office Wi-Fi network up to speed, now’s the time to buy while the getting’s good. This Netgear Nighthawk Prime Day deal is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on this top-end Wi-Fi 6 router, and we don’t expect to find such a bargain again until Black Friday.

