If you’re a serious gamer, then you’ll want to check out this Netgear Nighthawk Router Cyber Monday deal. It’s one of the single best gaming routers on the market today. Though it’s notoriously expensive, the $100 discount makes it one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far and brings the total price down to just $350.

Why Buy:

Supports up to 4800 Mbps (or 4.8 Gbps) throughput

Up to 8 simultaneous Wi-Fi streams

Optimized for Wi-Fi 6

4 Ethernet ports

The Netgear Nighthawk gaming router is designed to give your consoles or computer all the bandwidth it needs to prioritize your gaming experience. With this device, you don’t have to worry about a family member streaming Netflix in their room and dominating the connection; in fact, you can set the Nighthawk so that it gives priority to gaming traffic over all else. You can also fine-tune location settings to ensure you’re only matched against other gamers in your geographic vicinity, further reducing lag and improving the experience.

It can handle up to eight different Wi-Fi streams at the same time, with throughputs of up to 4800 Mbps total. The Nighthawk is optimized to support Wi-Fi 6, but it’s also backwards compatible with older versions of Wi-Fi. No need to worry that your older devices can’t connect. If you’re trying to hardwire your home, the four built-in gigabit Ethernet ports ensure you’ll have a steady connection no matter what. What’s more, the Smart Connect feature automatically chooses the fastest Wi-Fi band for every device. You don’t have to fiddle with assigning individual devices to individual bands; the Nighthawk will handle it for you.

The Nighthawk is equipped with Netgear’s Armor Cybersecurity, a hardware-level protection program that monitors all network traffic and alerts you to potential threats. By blocking these threats on the hardware level, you don’t have to worry about any of your devices becoming infected.

You can even use the Nighthawk as a way to transfer files by aggregating two of the LAN ports as file transfer ports, allowing access for file transfer speeds up to a gigabit. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to grant easy voice control of your Wi-Fi network.

The Nighthawk router is a solid choice for anyone who wants to improve their home’s Wi-Fi network, but it’s particularly useful for gamers. You’ll reduce your latency and get back to winning matches in Halo Infinite in no time at all.

The Netgear Nighthawk is available for a whopping $100 off its standard price, but this sale won’t last long.

