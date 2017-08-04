For a limited time, take $76 off the beefy Netgear Nighthawk X4 router

A solid Wi-Fi router is necessary to ensure stable wireless connections as well as to guarantee that you are getting the data speeds you are paying for. If you are using the router supplied by your ISP, then not only are you likely paying monthly rental equipment fees, but your internet might be suffering from a speed bottleneck. A powerful router like the Netgear Nighthawk X4, currently on sale from Amazon, can greatly improve your home Wi-Fi and save you from paying additional monthly fees.

The dual-band Netgear Nighthawk X4 utilizes AC2350 Wi-Fi, meaning that it delivers a combined throughput of 2,350 Mbps across two bands: 600 Mbps on the 2.4Ghz band for light tasks like web browsing and 1,750 Mbps on the 5.0GHz band for data-heavy jobs like streaming and online gaming. For a comparison, most ISP-supplied Wi-Fi routers only offer between 150 and 600 Mbps of total throughput, which can bottleneck your internet and prevent you from enjoying the speeds that you should be getting. Even worse is that rental fees for this equipment generally come in at $10 per month, while these basic routers themselves normally only cost $20 to $40.

Along with a beefy throughput, the Nighthawk X4 features other modern wireless technologies such as MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple input/multiple output). This breaks up your bandwidth into multiple dedicated streams so that your network is not getting bogged down when multiple clients are connected and using the internet at the same time.

Further enhancing the router’s speed is its dedicated 1.4GHz dual-core CPU. This, combined with the aforementioned features, provide smooth performance during gaming and 4K video streaming where lag and stuttering can ruin your online experience.

The Netgear Nighthawk X4 is a high-end router with a price tag to match: This unit normally comes in at $220 but is currently on sale on Amazon for $180. For a limited time, however, you can take another 20 percent off with a redeemable coupon, knocking the price down to a low $144 and saving you a total of $76. Simply redeem the offer on the Amazon product page or enter the code “SIGGRAPH20” at checkout to receive this special discounted price.

