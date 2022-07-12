Today's Best Mesh Wi-Fi Prime Day Deal

Now is the best time to look for a mesh Wi-Fi Prime Day deal, especially given how electronics like routers tend to sell pretty well, and the Netgear Orbi RBK13 Mesh Wi-Fi System is one of the best mesh systems out there. Right now at Amazon, you can grab a set of three for just $97, which is really peanuts for such a robust way to cover your home with Wi-Fi. Usually, this Orbi whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system goes for around $200, so this constitutes a substantial on the retail price, making it well worth picking up.

While you’re at it, you can check out a few other great Prime Day router deals in case this mesh system doesn’t quite do it for you; it’s always good to take a look at your options. We’d also check out all the Prime Day deals available in case you might find something else that tickles your fancy!

Why you should buy the Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System

If you’ve been browsing mesh router reviews and best-ofs, then you’re probably familiar with the RBK13’s older sibling, the Netgear Orbi RBK50, especially given its striking design. Of course, the Orbi RBK50 is pretty expensive, which is why Netgear released the Orbi RBK13, a much more affordable version of the home mesh system that removes some features in exchange for the lower price. The main difference is that the RBK50 is tri-band while the RBK13 is dual-band, a 2.4GHz one and a 5GHz band with a combined theoretical maximum of 1.2Gbps speed. It also means that the dedicated backchannel has been removed, and while that may affect performance slightly, you probably won’t notice the difference unless your internet speeds are pushing past 300Mbps, which most folks aren’t, so this is a great mesh Wi-Fi Prime Day deal if you fit the bill.

Unlike the Netgear Orbi RBK40, which has four Ethernet ports on the secondary satellites, the Orbi RBK13’s don’t, with there being only two Ethernet ports on the base station: one to connect to your router to gain access to the internet and another to connect to another device. While this may seem like quite a big omission, the truth is that most people likely won’t even use the Ethernet ports and, with the lack of backchannel, wouldn’t provide that great Ethernet speed anyway. Not to mention that the RBK13s are much smaller than their more expensive siblings, so they will be easier to fit around the house, making them overall more convenient to use.

Overall, while the Orbi RBK13 may not necessarily feature on the best mesh Wi-Fi systems lists, it’s a great little budget mesh system that will fit anybody who needs to extend their coverage and basic functionality. Setup is very easy, even compared to other Orbi systems, so if you aren’t tech-savvy, this also pretty perfect, and with a minimal UI and app, you won’t have to fuss around with a ton of extra features and settings. We certainly like it as a simple but great mesh Wi-Fi Prime Day deal to pick up.

