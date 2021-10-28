  1. Deals
Hurry! New AirPods Pro just got a $29 discount at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals are already in full swing and that includes a great $29 discount on the new Apple AirPods Pro. Available at Amazon right now, this is the prime time to enjoy some of the best earbuds on the market for less than usual. You’ll need to be quick though as due to supply issues, stock is likely to be slimmer than usual. You won’t want to miss out on such a good deal.

Apple AirPods Pro are great earphones, particularly for Apple users. They offer fantastic active noise cancellation so you can block out outside noises and focus on the music you’re listening to instead. A transparency mode means you can easily switch back to the world when you need to giving you plenty of flexibility. Alongside that is adaptive EQ so that music is automatically tuned to your ears sounding better than ever and feeling far more personal. There’s also spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so it places sound all around you even if you’re moving around while listening.

Other convenient features include a choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips so you get the best fit for you plus a force sensor that makes it easy to control them at all times. They’re sweat- and water-resistant too, so these Apple AirPods Pro are ideal for working out with. New in October 2021 is a MagSafe charging case, which provides up to 24 hours of charge so you’re good to go all day and night with up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge. Everything about the AirPods Pro is focused on simplicity and convenience right down to how quickly they pair up with all your Apple devices.

Normally priced at $249, a $29 discount makes this the ideal time to snap up the latest Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon. They’re a great addition to your other Apple devices. Be quick as stock is sure to be limited and continuing supply issues may slow down when you get them.

