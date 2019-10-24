These incredible Dell XPS 13 laptop deals will save you up to $269

Upgrade to some of the best laptops around today without breaking the bank with these Dell XPS 13 deals. These laptop discounts slash up to $269 off the latest 7390 and 9380 laptop models. Grab these limited-time offers to save on a powerful and highly portable notebook.

New Dell XPS 13 7390 (Comet Lake)

From the outside, the new Dell XPS 13 7390 looks almost the same. But inside it is an entirely different CPU — the powerful 10th-gen Comet Lake processor from Intel. This update adds a significant performance increase to an already-capable machine. The new XPS 13 7390 is an excellent choice if you are looking for a reasonably priced laptop that can handle multiple tasks without a problem.

Dell also made subtle refinements to the look of the XPS 13. It improves on the previous generation’s sleek aesthetics with a more balanced bezel design. This update moves the previous webcam placement from the bottom of the screen to the top of its InfinityEdge display. With the trade-off on the older models removed, the XPS 13 becomes an almost perfect laptop.

The entry-level XPS 13 7390 is usually $1,000 but you can buy it from the Dell online store today for $950. And if you need more power, you can get the variant with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM for $1,100 instead of its usual $1,200. Hurry and place your order now while these Dell laptop deals are available.

10th-Gen Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $950 ($50 Off)

10th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,100 ($100 Off)

Dell XPS 13 9380 (Whiskey Lake)

Our review for the 2019 Dell XPS 13 9380 explains why it is the best 13-inch laptop you can buy today. This beautiful notebook offers exceptional portability and power at reasonable price. You will have a hard time finding another laptop that provides better value for your money.

The new Dell XPS 13 9380 laptops come with the latest Whiskey Lake processor. This quad-core chip is complemented by a new kind of SSD with read and write speeds of more than a thousand megabytes per second. These top-of-the-line components help the new XPS 13 notebooks perform better with heavier loads.

Compared to similar laptops, the Dell XPS 13 downright tiny. You won’t mind carrying this highly portable notebook around both because of its light weight and also of its attractive design. This is thanks to its super-trim bezel. Plus, it comes in three eye-popping colors for you to choose from. There is a new silver-white finish called Frost, rose gold, and the traditional black-on-silver combo. You are sure to find one that best meets your style.

For a limited time, Dell is slashing hundreds of dollars off of the latest XPS 9380 models. You can get the usually $1,269 base model for a discounted price of $1,100 today. And if you are looking to splurge on a touchscreen XPS 13 model, Dell also has deals on 9380 configurations with touch display. Jump on these incredible XPS 13 discounts so you can take home the best laptop for less.

8th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Nontouch Display – $1,100 ($169 Off)

8th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Touch Display – $1,130 ($239 Off)

8th-Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Nontouch Display – $1,130 ($239 Off)

8th-Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, UHD Touch Display – $1,400 ($269 Off)

