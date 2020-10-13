After a delay in the summer, it’s finally official: Prime Day has landed. Unfortunately, however, you need a Prime membership to take advantage of those Prime Day deals, but if you don’t have a subscription to Amazon Prime, that doesn’t mean your hunt for bargains has to wait until Black Friday because plenty of other retailers are running their own blowout events in an attempt to steal some of Amazon’s thunder.

The aptly named Newegg Fantastech Sale is a fantastic opportunity for shoppers without Prime memberships to score big savings on all sorts of pricey tech. And make no mistake — even if these bargains are from Newegg, they’re every bit as good as the Prime Day gaming laptop deals, 4K TV deals, and Prime Day laptop deals you can find on Amazon right now:

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 288-Pin DDR4 3600 RAM — $120, was $200

You can never really have too much RAM. Boosting your PC’s memory is easily one of the best and most cost-effective ways to enhance its overall performance, whether you’re building a beefy gaming computer from the ground up or just putting a little more pep in the step of an older desktop system that’s running a bit slow. These 16GB Vengeance LPX 288-pin DDR4 RAM sticks from Corsair are just the ticket with an up-to-date 3,600 Mhz speed that will keep your PC performing at its peak for years to come. An $80 discount for the Newegg Fantastech Sale lets you grab two 16GB sticks of Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM (32GB total) for just $120 right now.

Samsung 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz Curved FreeSync Monitor — $140, was $200

Your monitor might be the most important part of your desktop setup that isn’t a component of the PC tower itself, and buying a crummy display is one of the surest ways to make your computing experience a miserable one. The good news here is that you don’t have to empty your checking account to get a good one like the Samsung C27R500: This 1080p monitor is all modern with its gently curved panel, and at 27 inches, it’s the perfect size for work, entertainment, and everyday use. Features like AMD FreeSync also make it a decent choice for basic gaming. This Samsung curved monitor can be yours for $140 after a $60 Prime Day discount.

MSI Modern 14 Laptop — $569, was $800

MSI is primarily known for its beefy gaming laptops, but its new Modern line offers some pretty great ultrabooks that are all business. This 14-inch laptop hits the sweet spot in size for both utility and portability and comes loaded with up-to-date hardware including a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage, which are pretty much perfect specs for a work and everyday PC. Its sleek-but-not-garish aesthetics and backlit keyboard don’t hurt, either, and neither does this Prime Day deal which knocks the MSI Modern 14 laptop down to $569 ($231 off) during the Newegg Fantastech Sale.

Asus VivoBook S15 Laptop — $730, was $800

Asus is no stranger to the laptop game and has been churning out solid workhorse PCs for well over a decade. The VivoBook S15 is one such example of a serious yet unassuming laptop built for daily use: Its Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and nice big 512GB SSD will handle heavy workloads for years to come, while its Nvidia GeForce MX250 dedicated GPU gives you a little bit of light gaming power on the side. Its full-sized 15.6-inch 1080p display is also a great size for work with a slim bezel that cuts down on bulk and keeps it nice and portable. The Newegg Fantastech Sale shaves $70 off the price of the Asus VivoBook S15, which rings in at $730 right now.

MSI Codex R GTX 1660 Super Gaming PC — $850, was $1,000

MSI is a well-established brand in the gaming laptop realm, but its lesser-known gaming desktop PCs also deserve some love. The Codex R tower proves why desktop computers are still the king of PC gaming with its six-core Intel i5-10400F CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card, which deliver more than enough power for enjoying modern games at 1080p and 60 fps. You’ve also got tons of storage with a 512GB solid-state system drive paired with a 1TB hard drive, and the Codex R even includes an MSI gaming keyboard and mouse. The MSI Codex R can be your new gaming battle station for $850 after the Newegg Fantastech Sale knocks $150 off for Prime Day.

Asus ROG Strix G GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,300

For a brand known for its work computers, Asus offers some shockingly good gaming systems in its Republic of Gamers line. The Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop is one of our enduring favorites for both its distinctive aesthetics as well as its great gaming hardware. This one pairs a Core i5-9300H CPU with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU — a great combo for enjoying the latest AAA PC games at good to high settings — along with 8GB of RAM and a nicely sized 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display also has a nice, smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, something that is not often seen on laptops. The Asus ROG Strix G is down to $900 for the Newegg Fantastech Sale to give you a very juicy $400 savings.

Acer Swift 7 Touchscreen Laptop — $1,000, was $1,700

Like Asus, Acer is another hugely popular maker of budget laptops, but this brand also cranks out some lesser-known but very impressive modern ultrabooks like the featherweight Swift 7. The Acer Swift 7 is one of the thinnest and lightest laptops we’ve ever seen, so if you’re frequently on the go, this one’s not a bad choice. It still offers plenty of useful screen real estate with its nearly bezel-less 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, while its Core i7-8500Y CPU, boosted 16GB of RAM, and 512GB punch well above this laptop’s weight. The price has also been considerably lightened during Prime Day: The Swift 7 touchscreen ultrabook is on sale for $1,000 right now after a whopping $700 discount.

Asus ROG Strix RTX 2060 Super Gaming PC — $1,150, was $1,450

Asus’ Republic of Gamers stable has some worthy desktop offerings in it as well, so if you want the power and upgradeability of a proper computer tower, this ROG gaming PC is a great choice. An AMD Ryzen 7 3700X eight-core CPU works with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 to offer tons of power for handling modern titles at 1440p and even 4K with a suitable monitor. If 1080p isn’t scratching your gaming itch, then the Asus ROG gaming desktop is a very solid value at $1,150 (a $300 savings) for the Newegg Fantastech Sale.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 RTX 2070 Super Gaming Laptop — $2,000, was $2,200

Polishing off our Newegg Fantastech Sale roundup is another member of the Asus ROG family: The mighty Strix Scar 17, which, with its 17.3-inch display, is big and beefy enough to replace a desktop if portability is a must-have for you. That 17-inch 1080p IPS screen also boasts a buttery smooth 300Hz refresh rate for high fps gaming, and with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, the Strix Scar will have no trouble handling that. Its attractive housing also offers per-key RGB lighting for a custom gaming ambiance. This gaming laptop is the most powerful PC on our list and comes in at $2,000 during Prime Day after a 10% price cut.

