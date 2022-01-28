Hurry! It’s the last day of the Newegg FLASH SALE

Newegg always has great prices, but today, it has some of the best deals you’ll see all year. Right now, Newegg is holding a MAJOR flash sale, which means you’ll be able to find rock-bottom prices on all your favorite tech. Whether you’re looking for Chromebook deals for your kids to use for school, or you’re looking for laptop deals that will help you stay productive, this sale has some incredible offers you should check out. You need to hurry, though — today is the LAST DAY of the sale, so it’s your last chance to get these incredible Newegg deals. Keep reading to see some of the best offers we’ve seen as part of the flash sale.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $180, was $340

While this 14-inch HP Chromebook won’t be winning any awards for the best Chromebooks, it’s a fantastic value option if you’re a student or a parent on a tight budget. This particular model is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of DDR4 memory, 32GB of storage, and Chrome OS straight out of the box. Chrome OS is optimized to run very well on all kinds of hardware, and this laptop is no exception. You won’t be playing games on this, but that’s enough power to run day-to-day school tasks. Whether you need to write a paper on Google Docs, check your email, or browse the web for research, you can do it all on this HP Chromebook. There’s also an impressive 1080p screen and a headphone jack, which means that this doubles as a decent content consumption device. You’ll have a great time watching YouTube videos or looking at family photos on this anti-glare, high-resolution display. It’s also equipped with excellent battery life, with well over 12 hours of expected longevity on a single charge. That means this is a great companion to bring around the house or even on the go. It’s also straightforward to charge thanks to the two USB Type-C ports with USB power delivery, and it comes out of the box with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

Right now, you can get this 14-inch HP Chromebook at the Newegg Flash Sale for just $180, which is $160 off the regular $340 price tag. They’re already limiting it to just one unit per customer, so you need to hurry! This deal ends in less than 24 hours. Hit that Buy Now button below and get this Chromebook at a steal of a price.

Acer 27-inch VG270U Monitor — $200, was $280

If you’re looking for one of the best monitors for both work and gaming, then look no further than the 27-inch Acer VG270U monitor. It’s equipped with a gorgeous 27-inch IPS display that has a 2560 x 1440 quad HD resolution, which means that you get exceptional detail, great viewing angles, and a ton of real estate on the screen. If you’re planning to play games, the panel also has a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, so you can take full advantage of higher frame rates. There’s also FreeSync compatibility that minimizes screen tearing and stuttering while gaming. Black Boost technology also gives you more detail when you’re in darker environments. It’s also a very thoughtfully designed display. As soon as you take it out of the box, you’ll notice the razor-thin bezels, space-saving three-pronged stand, and clean design, which means it’ll look great at both a work desk and a gaming battle station. There’s also up to 20 degrees of tilt, along with VESA mounting compatibility. If you’re planning to use this with multiple devices, there are two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

You’re not going to find a ton of better desktop monitor deals than this one. Right now, you can get the Acer VG270U monitor for an $80 discount as part of Newegg’s flash sale. That brings the price down to just $200. Hit that Buy Now button and upgrade your computing setup today!

Asus VivoBook 14-inch Laptop — $559, was $860

If you’re looking for the best laptops for productivity, then this Asus VivoBook is the deal you’ve been waiting for. On the surface, it seems like a perfectly standard 14-inch, 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with decent power and performance. However, this configuration is equipped with an insane 20GB of RAM, far more than virtually all non-gaming laptops and even more than most desktops. That means you can run dozens of Chrome tabs, run multiple programs, and open enormous files on apps like Photoshop without running into any memory issues. It’s an impressive amount of multitasking capability for such a value-driven device. On top of that, you get a whopping 1TB of fast solid-state storage, so you’ll have absolutely no trouble keeping all your files local. This also comes with all the essential bells and whistles of a daily driver, including a comfortable backlit keyboard, an integrated webcam, and a bright 1080p display. It even comes with the latest Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can get all the newest performance and security updates straight from Microsoft.

Right now, you can pick up this Asus VivoBook with 20GB of RAM for just $559, which is a whopping $301 off its regular price of $860. It’s part of Newegg’s Flash Sale, so you can expect this deal to disappear within the next 24 hours. That’s why there’s no time to waste. Hit that Buy Now button and supercharge your productivity today.

