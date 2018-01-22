This NFL merchandise will get you ready for the big game

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a passive observer, or you just love the commercials, you’ll probably be watching the Super Bowl this year. With the big game finally on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start prepping like a pro. Though it’s important to have a good 4K TV and a decent soundbar, you’ll also need to look the part.

To help you become the fan you were meant to be, we’ve rounded up some of the best NFL merchandise deals for your perusal. Your favorite team is going to need all of the support it can get.

NFL Clothing

NFL Jerseys The best way to show your appreciation for your favorite team is to wear what they wear. Whether you’re tailgating or just sitting in front of the TV, NFL jerseys are an essential part of every fan’s football wardrobe. You can pick up official jerseys from the NFL shop and various other retailers, with free shipping on select orders, or grab a more affordable version from Amazon. NFL Shop Jerseys Amazon Jerseys Custom Jerseys NFL Sweatshirts While jerseys are a great way to show support for your team, they aren’t always the most practical article of clothing, especially in February. If you’re looking to be a true fan, but still want the warmth of something a bit more comfortable, an NFL sweatshirt is the way to go. You can pick up official NFL sweatshirts from the NFL Shop, or snag something a little less official from Amazon. NFL Shop Sweatshirts Amazon Sweatshirts NFL gear for kids Do you know a child who would love an NFL jersey of their own? There are fans of all ages and they all deserve a chance to support their favorite team. The NFL shop has a wide variety of children’s jerseys, T-shirts, and sweatshirts in various sizes. You can also pick up kid’s apparel from Amazon if you’re looking for something a little bit more affordable NFL Shop Kids Amazon Kids

NFL Accessories

NFL footballs You can’t have a legit Super Bowl party without having a football in your possession. Watching football has a tendency to make folks want to grab a pigskin of their own and toss it around themselves. Though the halftime show is pretty exciting, it still doesn’t compare to some good old-fashioned football bonding. You can pick up an NFL football from Amazon for anywhere between $10 and $100. With a wide variety of choices, you should be able to find something that’s right for you. Amazon Footballs NFL bobbleheads Want to show your support on your desk at work? A bobblehead isn’t only a great desk accessory, it’s also an excellent conversation starter. You can pick up your very own NFL bobblehead from the official NFL shop, or choose from a variety of options on Amazon. NFL Shop Amazon

