Looking to run like an athlete this winter with new Nike shoes? For a limited time, Nike is offering huge sales throughout its site plus free shipping if you’re a Nike Plus member. Nike store promo codes don’t come by very often but with the holidays finally here, you can expect huge savings throughout the month of December. If you’re shopping for some last-minute gifts, this will be perfect for the sneaker head in your life or your gym-obsessed friend.

Nike is offering $30 off on orders over $150 when you use the store promo code GIFT30 but hurry because this deal lasts only until December 14. This offer does come with exclusions; the code is not available for customized shoes through NIKEiD, new launch products on Nike.com, or for Apple products such as the Apple Watch+ Nike. Nike is also offering 40 percent off on men’s clearance items.

This Nike discount works for innovative Max Airs such as the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 and the company’s newest release, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Safari edition. You can use the discount for other men’s running shoes such as Nike Air Max 270 and the Air Jordan Legacy 312. Whichever one you choose, someone will be happy to open that iconic orange shoe box this Christmas.

Speaking of Christmas, Nike apparel is the perfect “gift for him” this holiday. There’s no denying that the Nike brand is strong so if you’ve had you’re eye on some of its winter apparel, you can take $30 off of such items as the firm’s stylish Nike Sportswear NSW Sherpa Windrunner. Is the person you’re gifting a huge Celtics or OKC fan? Gift them a hoodie so they can rep their favorite team in style next year for March Madness. Golf athletes will be happy to know that golf shoes are discounted as well, including the Nike React Vapor 2.

The new year is around the corner which means you can get a head start on New Year’s resolutions for health and fitness with some Nike gear.

