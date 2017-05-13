Take professional-quality photos with the Nikon D3400 DSLR camera, now $397

Although you probably use your smartphone for snapping pictures throughout the day, a good manual camera gives you complete control over your photography and allows you to capture professional-quality images. Many high-end models go for well over $1,000 but if you are new to the world of DSLR cameras, then an affordable unit like the excellent Nikon D3400 is a great way to get started without paying an arm and a leg.

The Nikon D3400 is frequently listed among the best entry-level DSLR cameras but its low price and beginner-friendly simplicity don’t mean that it skimps on features. The Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G lens and 24.2-megapixel sensor deliver crisp, high-definition photos while the 100 to 25,600 native ISO range provides enhanced sensitivity in both high- and low-light conditions.

The D3400 can do more than shoot still photos, however. With the press of a button, you can record 1080p HD footage at 60fps, and the camera’s motor-powered autofocus keeps the picture smooth and crisp without requiring you to fuss around with settings. Press and hold the shutter button and the D3400 will take time-lapse photography at five frames per second as well.

Another great feature that modern digital cameras offer is wireless connectivity which prevents you from having to remove the memory card to download your photos. The Nikon D3400 is Bluetooth-capable and can sync with your iOS or Android mobile devices via Nikon SnapBridge, automatically uploading your pictures wirelessly. The Nikon Image Space cloud service also makes it easy to create and share photo albums with your friends and family.

The Nikon D3400 is already competitively priced at its normal $500 price tag, but a $100 discount means you can now score this high-value DSLR camera for just $397 from Amazon. If you are new to photography, want to master the ins and outs of the DSLR platform, and want to learn how to create professional-quality work, then also check out our ongoing Ultimate Photography and Photoshop Bundle deal.

