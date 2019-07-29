Share

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. This kitchen device uses a convection system to deep fry food by circulating hot air, saving you from the excess fat and odor that usually come with traditional frying methods or slow-cooked ones. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.

The Ninja AF101 offers a fast and easy way to cook your favorite meals and snacks. It’s equipped with a smart processor that provides a wide temperature range, allowing you to gently remove moisture from food or quickly cook food through convection heat. Results are crispy even with little to no oil.

Boasting a 4-quart ceramic-coated non-stick basket, this air fryer is large enough to cook meals for the entire family. It also has a one-touch control panel where you can manually set up the cooking time and temperature to achieve desired outcomes every time. The basket, crisper plate, and multilayer rack are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Powered by a 1,550-watt motor base, this air fryer is powerful enough to run hot air from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There are three other programmable functions to choose from (aside from air fry) so you can cook other types of food: Roast, reheat, and dehydrate. From reheating pizza and reviving leftover fries to making your favorite casseroles and preparing homemade dried fruits, the Ninja AF101 can do it all.

The Ninja Air Fryer 101 is a no-frills kitchen appliance perfect for making crispy snacks and healthy meals. It even received an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with customers raving that it’s an excellent buy, a worthwhile investment, and a highly recommended equipment. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $100 instead of its usual $130 price tag.

