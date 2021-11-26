This is one of the best Ninja air fryer Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet: A $50 discount on the Ninja Foodie DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, bringing the price down from $180 to just $130. These massive savings make it one of the best Black Friday air fryer deals we’ve seen so far.

Today’s best Ninja air fryer Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Two baskets let you cook separate dishes at the same time

The 6-in-1 functionality lets you air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate

Huge capacity is perfect for cooking family meals

You use less oil to achieve the same (or better) flavor

With $50 off the standard price, $130 is a mind-blowing price for the functionality this Ninja Foodie air fryer brings to the table.

The Ninja Foodie air fryer is a fantastic option for busy parents that need to somehow cram dinner in between finishing homework, getting the kids to soccer games, and more. The two baskets of the Ninja Foodi mean you can cook two separate dishes at once, but the Smart Finish functionality syncs cook times so everything comes out all at the same time.

The Ninja Foodie air fryer is nonstick from top to bottom so it’s significantly easier to clean. No one wants to waste time scrubbing baked-on grease from an appliance. The crisper plates are dishwasher safe, so you can just toss them in after you’ve finished cooking. There’s a reason Ninja products regularly make our best air fryers list.

A deal like this won’t last long. At just $130 for the Ninja Foodi air fryer, it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Best of all, Amazon is offering same-day delivery in certain areas if you order fast. You could be cooking your dinner with this air fryer by tonight if you jump on this deal right away.

Should you shop this Ninja Foodie air fryer Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Sure, this time of year is all about snagging the best deals, but you shouldn’t wait till Cyber Monday to jump on this Ninja Foodi air fryer deal. Why? Two reasons: One, it probably won’t be in stock then. Two, you aren’t likely to find it any cheaper.

Cyber Monday typically rehashes the same deals from Black Friday, especially when it comes to appliances like this. If this deal catches your eye, don’t wait in the hopes you’ll find it for less. You probably won’t, and you might miss out completely. Buy it now and take advantage of one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

