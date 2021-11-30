Some of this year’s best Cyber Monday deals focused on upgrades for the kitchen, including Cyber Monday air fryer deals that offered immense savings when buying one of the popular cooking devices. The shopping event is over, but some of the deals are still available from certain retailers, such as Best Buy’s $50 discount for this Ninja Foodi air fryer that brings its price down to just $130 from its original price of $180. The offer may disappear at any moment as there’s a chance that it’s still up due to a mistake, so you should take advantage of the deal as soon as you can.

The best air fryers provide an alternative to deep-frying food, replacing copious amounts of oil with little to none of it by utilizing electric heat that’s circulated by powerful fans. This is the same process that’s used by the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1, 8-quart, two-basket air fryer, which results in food with crispy exteriors but remaining moist and juicy inside. You have complete control of the cooking through the device’s temperature settings, ranging from 105 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees F.

This Ninja Foodi air fryer features two independent cooking baskets, each with a capacity of 4 quarts. There are two sets of rapid heaters and fans as well, which means you can prepare two meals at the same time even though they require different temperatures and cooking times. This DualZone technology of the air fryer also comes with the Smart Finish feature, which intelligently synchronizes the settings in the two baskets so that their cooking ends at the same time, and the Match Cook feature, which applies the same settings to both baskets for double the cooking capacity.

This Ninja Foodi product isn’t just used as an air fryer though. It’s a 6-in-1 cooker, so in addition to air frying, it’s also capable of air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. All of these functions are accessed through the buttons at the front, so you’ll be easily preparing meals in a variety of ways. Additionally, with all the functions of this Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 air fryer, you’ll be able to save space in your kitchen as it can handle all these cooking processes by itself. You won’t need a separate kitchen appliance for roasting or baking, for example — you can replace up to six other devices with just this one.

Properly cleaning an air fryer is a must if you want to keep it performing optimally. If you don’t clean and maintain your air fryer, smells and flavors will accumulate and grease will build up, which will affect the meals that you’ll prepare with it. Fortunately, this Ninja Foodi air fryer is easy to clean, as its cooking baskets are coated with non-stick materials, and its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. It won’t be hard to clean the cooking device after every usage, which means that all the food that you cook with it will be fresh and of top quality.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations