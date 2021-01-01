  1. Deals
You can get a compact air fryer for only $100 right now at Best Buy

Air fryers are all the rage right now. They’re a great way to get restaurant-quality fried food at home, quickly and with less grease. There are a lot of air fryer deals going on right now, including this 4-quart Ninja Digital Air Fryer for $100 — $20 off — at Best Buy. Check it out below:

This Ninja Air Fryer is perfect for individuals or small families. It can cook up to two pounds of food — a hefty amount of french fries or homemade potato chips. Air fryers use hot air (rather than hot oil) to brown the outside of food. You toss your desired ingredients in a few tablespoons of oil, stick them in the air fryer, and let the little machine do all the work for you. That means less oil is used overall. It’s also a lot quicker than heating up 4-quarts of oil. If you need some tater tots to pair with your burgers, this is the quickest way to crisp them up. You’ll feel like you’re back at your favorite pub. The air fryer’s best feature is its convenience. It’s not just easy to use — it’s easy to clean too. The removable tray with swappable grills and pans is much easier to wash than a pot of boiling oil.

This air fryer has some other features as well. You can set the temperature and time on your own, allowing a wide range of cooking options. Of course, Ninja has some presets for you: Roast and dehydrate. Roast will cook meats and baked goods that don’t need frying — think chicken breast or pork chops. Dehydrate uses low, sustained temperatures to suck all the moisture out of the food — think dried fruits and fancy bagel chips. There’s also a reheat function, which will bring your food back to its original glory without leaving it soggy like a microwave.

More air fryer deals available now

Over 1,800 people have reviewed this specific air fryer at Best Buy, and 98% loved it. It’s time to hop on the train. Grab this cheap air fryer for $20 at Best Buy right now. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so jump on it while it’s still around. Start 2021 a little healthier and a little easier with a great air fryer.
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $270
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bella - 1.6-qt. Analog Air Fryer

$50
An Air fryer for $20? Yep. This 1.6-quart air fryer is big enough to prepare up to 1.3 lb. of food at a time. Plus, its pan is dishwasher safe.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$90 $125
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$300 $330
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness at a touch of a button in no time at all. And since you're using little to no oil, it sure is a healthier option
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker 3-Qt

$64 $90
This Dash air fryer helps reduce added fat by 70 to 80% by using air to crisp food instead of oil. The 3-quart capacity makes it large enough to fit enough ingredients for a family.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8qt. 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$150 $180
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy at Best Buy
