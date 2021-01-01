Air fryers are all the rage right now. They’re a great way to get restaurant-quality fried food at home, quickly and with less grease. There are a lot of air fryer deals going on right now, including this 4-quart Ninja Digital Air Fryer for $100 — $20 off — at Best Buy. Check it out below:

This Ninja Air Fryer is perfect for individuals or small families. It can cook up to two pounds of food — a hefty amount of french fries or homemade potato chips. Air fryers use hot air (rather than hot oil) to brown the outside of food. You toss your desired ingredients in a few tablespoons of oil, stick them in the air fryer, and let the little machine do all the work for you. That means less oil is used overall. It’s also a lot quicker than heating up 4-quarts of oil. If you need some tater tots to pair with your burgers, this is the quickest way to crisp them up. You’ll feel like you’re back at your favorite pub. The air fryer’s best feature is its convenience. It’s not just easy to use — it’s easy to clean too. The removable tray with swappable grills and pans is much easier to wash than a pot of boiling oil.

This air fryer has some other features as well. You can set the temperature and time on your own, allowing a wide range of cooking options. Of course, Ninja has some presets for you: Roast and dehydrate. Roast will cook meats and baked goods that don’t need frying — think chicken breast or pork chops. Dehydrate uses low, sustained temperatures to suck all the moisture out of the food — think dried fruits and fancy bagel chips. There’s also a reheat function, which will bring your food back to its original glory without leaving it soggy like a microwave.

More air fryer deals available now

Over 1,800 people have reviewed this specific air fryer at Best Buy, and 98% loved it. It’s time to hop on the train. Grab this cheap air fryer for $20 at Best Buy right now. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so jump on it while it’s still around. Start 2021 a little healthier and a little easier with a great air fryer.

