Today's Best Ninja Blender Prime Day Deal

If you’re looking for a great Ninja blender Prime Day deal, we’ve spotted an ideal one for most people. Right now, you can buy the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender for $30 off at Amazon. Normally priced at $100, this Ninja Professional Blender is down to just $70 as part of the Prime Day deals going on. An ideal time to blend up some delicious smoothies and more for less, let’s take a look at why the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender is such great value.

Why you should buy the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender

An excellent Ninja blender Prime Day deal, the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender offers many of the elements that we see amongst the best blenders right now. Capable of making large batches for the whole family thanks to its 72-ounce pitcher, it has a powerful motor base of 1,000 watts of oomph. If you’ve been checking out the best food processors with an eye on knowing the difference between blenders and food processors, this blender has a capacity more akin to the more famous appliance.

The Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender is able to crush and pulverize its way through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in mere seconds so there’s little need for prep work from you. So much faster than the best hand mixers, the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender can turn ice into snow in seconds before blending up all your ingredients to create delicious sauces, dips, or smoothies. The blender comes with a 10-recipe guide so you can gain some instant drink-making inspiration with the device’s controls simple to use and figure out.

Even better, its pitcher is designed with ease in mind as it has a built-in pour spout so that you can pour faster and with more control than if you were tipping the drink out of a regular container. If you keep finding yourself spending too much on prepared drinks that are likely to contain far too much sugar and other unnecessary ingredients, the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender will save you a fortune. You can use it to juice together your favorite beverages, whether they are for your pre-workout drink or to relax on a Saturday night after a busy week of work.

It’s even easy to clean between uses, meaning that the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender is sure to become one of the best kitchen gadgets you own. A firm fixture at home, you’ll love all the sauces and drinks it can make with the bare minimum of effort by you. This is a Ninja blender Prime Day deal you really won’t want to miss out on.

