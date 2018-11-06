Digital Trends
Make delicious smoothies with this Ninja blender bundle, now only $70

Jenifer Calle
A countertop blender is a basic kitchen tool, great for all sorts of smoothies and other concoctions, but a quality blender can carry a hefty price tag. Whipping up scrumptious drinks in a blender should be easy, quick, and precise, but should not break your wallet. We know that not all blenders are created equal but Shark Ninja produces high quality blenders at affordable prices.

For a limited time Rakuten is offering the Ninja Professional countertop blender with a 1,100-watt motor base, a 72-oz pitcher, and two 16-oz cups with lids for just $70 when you use the promo code HOME20. The promo code can be applied on the payment section during check out and only if you are a signed Rakuten member, which just requires a quick email sign-up. The two 16-oz cups by themselves are normally priced anywhere from $15 to $20 on Amazon, so you save big on not having to buy any extra accessories, and you get all this with free shipping included.

The 70 oz pitcher is a great added bonus because you can make enough shakes and drinks for the whole family. With the Ninja Pro you can quickly purée and blend a variety of different foods, from milkshakes to smoothies, frozen drinks, baby food, and cocktails. It requires minimal effort to clean with its stainless steel design and removable base. Considering that it’s on the larger side, it’s a less expensive option for a full-size blender. Though if you don’t want to carry around a huge pitcher, you can make it personal by simply using the single-serving cups that come with the to-go lids for when you are on the go.

This bundle also includes an inspiration guide to offer some direction as you start gathering fresh ingredients for your smoothies. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or purchasing this as a gift, you want to know that you’re buying quality products. The Ninja Pro blender is an affordable upgrade to a powerful blender that doesn’t skimp on quality.

