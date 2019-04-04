Digital Trends
Ninja sale slashes prices on blenders, cookers, and coffee machines

Bruce Brown
Ninja slashed prices on blenders, food processors, coffee machines, and cookers for a spring holiday brunch sale with coupon codes worth $40 to $60 on the Ninja’s website. The coupon codes will work until midnight April 10.

We’ve rounded up the best discounts on Ninja’s hottest brunch tools. If you need a new blender, coffee machine, or multifunction cooking systems, or maybe all three, here’s an opportunity to spiff up your kitchen countertop with Ninja’s powerful, versatile small appliances. Wedding season is about to ramp up as well, so take advantage of this sale to stash sure-to-please wedding gifts ahead of time and save up to $60 each.

Ninja Smart Screen Blender and Food Processor with FreshVac Technology (CT672V) — $60 off with code BRUNCH60

ninja brunch coupon deals smart screen blender and food processor with freshvac technology 1400 peak watt base 9 auto iq prog
The Ninja Smart Screen Kitchen System with FreshVac technology is a three-function appliance that uses a pump to remove oxygen and maximize nutritional content while blending and processing food. One base powers a 72-ounce pitcher, a 20-ounce cup, and a 40-ounce food processing unit. Preset programs Ninja calls Auto-iQ help you create the result you want.

Normally priced at $230, the Ninja Smart Screen Kitchen System with FreshVac technology is $170 when you apply the BRUNCH60 coupon code at checkout. If you want versatile combination blender and food processor, take advantage of this awesome price.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Thermal Carafe (CP307) — $50 off with code BRUNCH50

ninja brunch coupon deals hot and cold brewed system thermal carafe
You can select from six brew sizes and five brew styles with the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System. The coffee machine recognizes whether you’re using the coffee or tea basket and displays the appropriate brewing choices. Brew over ice for cold drinks and use the fold-out hot and cold milk frother for specialty drinks. This model includes a 50-ounce, double-wall thermal carafe that Ninja says keeps coffee and tea hot for two hours.

Usually priced $230, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System with the thermal carafe costs $180 when you apply the BRUNCH50 code. If you’re looking for a coffee machine that lets you experiment with a wide selection of hot and cold drinks and includes a thermal carafe, this is chance to buy a versatile system at an attractive price.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Glass Carafe (CP301) — $50 off with code BRUNCH50

ninja brunch coupon deals hot and cold brewed system with glass carafe
The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with a glass carafe does everything the version with a thermal carafe can do except keep brewed beverages hot. If you don’t need or don’t want a thermal carafe, you can save $30 on this model and get busy whipping up hot and cold tea and coffee drinks, including lattes and cappuccinos.

Regularly $200, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with a glass carafe is knocked down to $150 when you apply the BRUNCH50 code at checkout during this sale. If you’re looking for all the functional versatility of the model above and can forego the thermal carafe, snap up this deal before it expires on April 10th.

Ninja Coffee Bar System with Glass Carafe (CF091) — $50 off with code BRUNCH50

ninja brunch coupon deals coffee bar system with glass carafe
Forget pods. Brew single cups or full carafes of hot or cold coffee or tea with the Ninja Coffee Bar. This machine can brew six sizes and five styles of beverage. An intelligent warming plate keeps the brewed contents hot, and an integrated frother works with hot or cold milk.

Ordinarily $170, the Ninja Coffee Bar is only $120 when you use the BRUNCH50 coupon code. If you don’t want to spend money on expensive pods but still want a single cup at times, this could be the coffee maker you’ve been seeking.

Ninja Smart Screen Blender DUO with FreshVac Technology (CT661V) — $40 off with code BRUNCH40

ninja brunch coupon deals smart screen blender duo with freshvac technology
Ninja’s Smart Screen Blender DUO with FreshVac Technology blends and extracts with seven pre-programmed functions selected by touchscreen. Use the 72-ounce blender pitcher for blending smooth drinks and dips or the 20-ounce single-serve cup for smoothies with all the nutrients captured by Ninja’s vacuum system.

Instead of the usual $150 price for the Smart Screen blender Duo, Ninja cuts the price to $110 when you apply the BRUNCH40 coupon at checkout.

Ninja Cooking System with Auto-iQ (CS960) — $40 off with code BRUNCH40

ninja brunch coupon deals cooking system with auto iq
With four cooking modes and more than 80 pre-programmed recipes, the Ninja Cooking System with Auto iQ is four appliances in one. You can slow cook, sear and saute, steam, and bake with this multifunction appliance. Ninja uses heating units on the bottom and sides plus steam heat for precise temperature control. The Sear to Slow Cook function lets you seal in juices in flavor before automatically switching to slow cooking mode. If you set the programmable timer to start cooking before you arrive home, the cooker switches to Stay Warm mode to avoid overcooking.

Normally $150, the Ninja Cooking System costs just $110 when you apply the BRUNCH40 coupon code. Programmable versatility at a great price makes this deal an easy decision.

