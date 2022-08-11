 Skip to main content
If you’ve ever wanted a Ninja coffee maker, this deal is your chance

As we slowly head back to school, all of our mornings are gearing up to be a little bit more chaotic, which is why you may be thinking that a new coffee maker is in order. If that sounds familiar, you’re in luck! We’ve spotted one of the best coffee maker deals today at Best Buy. Right now, you can bring home the Ninja DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker for only $120, saving you $80 off the original retail price of $200. This one is pretty much a no brainer, so click the Buy Now button below to check it out, and keep reading to find out why this coffee maker can instantly upgrade your mornings.

Why you should buy the Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker

As big fans of some of the best smart home devices, it only makes sense that we’d be excited about the Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker as well, and for good reason. This coffee maker is called the DualBrew because not only does it brew your traditional pot of coffee but it’s also fully compatible with K-Cups. It offers nine brew sizes, including a small cup, a travel mug, and anywhere from a quarter carafe to a full carafe. You have never had more control over how much coffee you brew than with this coffee maker from Ninja.

In addition to the ability to select the size of your brew, the Ninja DualBrew also offers you the ability to choose from one of three brew styles. Choose from Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods. When you brew over ice, you can get fresh iced coffee in minutes, and it’s never watered down. Best of all, the convenient, removable 60-ounce reservoir means that you can make several cups of coffee without having to pause to refill.

If you’re a big fan of Ninja products, don’t forget to check out our favorite Ninja Foodi deals to complete your Ninja kitchen setup. Click the Buy Now button below to grab the Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker for only $120, which is $80 off its original retail price of $200, and start having easier mornings.

