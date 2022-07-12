Today's Best Ninja Pressure Cooker Prime Day Deal

The sales event of the season is finally here: It’s Prime Day! Already we’ve seen some amazing Prime Day deals, and if you’re in the market for a new air fryer, we have some excellent Prime Day Air Fryer deals to choose from. One of the best deals around right now is this Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 multicooker which fries, pressure cooks, bakes, broils, and a whole lot more. You’d normally pay $249 for this multicooker, but with this Ninja pressure cooker Prime Day deal, you can grab it for just $149 — .

Why You Should Buy the Ninja Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

When it comes to choosing which Ninja Foodi you should buy, this 10-in-1 multicooker is a no-brainer. You no longer need to hunt for the best pressure cooker and buy a separate air fryer when this handy little gadget can do both, and then some. With this multicooker you get 10-in-1 functionality, so you can pressure cook, air crisp, steam, saute, slow cook, sous vide, keep warm, bake or roast, broil, dehydrate, reheat, and even make yogurt. Phew!

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 multicooker has an 8-quart capacity (large enough for a 7-pound chicken) and a 5.6-quart Cook and Crisp plate that can hold up to 4 pounds of food. Whether you’re air crisping French fries, roasting a chicken, sauteing salmon, or pressure cooking a sumptuous beef stew, the Ninja Foodi multicooker can do it all.

TenderCrisp Technology ensures top-notch pressure cooking for all your slow-cooked favorites, and awesome air frying for delicious (and healthier) fried treats, all in one handy pot, making this multicooker one of the best air fryers around. Pressure cooking in this multicooker is up to 70% faster than slow cooking or braising, saving you time and money — good news for the planet, too. Air frying crispy chicken or French fries uses up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying, so you can have almost guilt-free chicken wings on the table in just 20 minutes from frozen.

Because nobody enjoys doing the dishes, cleanup is easy. Both the non-stick cooking pot and the Cook and Crisp plate are dishwasher safe, so you can chuck them in the dishwasher and get on with the more important things in life.

When you grab this Ninja Pressure Cooker Prime Day deal you’ll realize just how quick and easy it is to prepare delicious, healthy food. Because this multicooker does everything you could ever want, you’ll save kitchen countertop space, too, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.

This Ninja pressure cooker Prime Day deal is one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals you’ll find, but it won’t be around forever, so grab it now and don’t risk missing out.

This deal is not the one for you? You might also want to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals.

Editors' Recommendations