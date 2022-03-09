This massive air fryer is 48% off at Best Buy — save $140!

With technology continuing to make food prep a convenient experience, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals. And today, Best Buy has dropped the price of the Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven to just $150, which is a massive savings of $140 from its regular price of $290. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase, and it’s a limited-time offer so if you’re looking for a way to eat a little cleaner and cook a little more conveniently, click over to Best Buy and grab this great deal now.

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier experience to your daily food intake, and they’re also a great piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. The Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven is one of the larger options out there, and as such, it brings 11-in-1 functionality to your kitchen. It’s able to air fry, sear crisp, bake, rapid bake, toast, broil, and griddle, among other functions. It’s able to operate at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing for fast cooking and restaurant-worthy results, as the Dual Heat technology delivers a cast-iron-like sear and a faster crip on foods like pizza from edge to edge.

And while versatility is a nice draw, so too is the efficiency of the Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fryer. You’ll be able to cook up to 65% faster compared to a full-size electric oven, and air fry healthy meals with up to 75% less fat versus traditional deep frying. It even takes up less counter space than you might think, as it reduces its footprint by 45% the moment you flip up the oven. Its family-sized capacity allows you to fit up to six chicken breasts, cook a 2-pound roast, or air fry up to 4 pounds of ingredients. Whether you’re looking to eat healthier or simply bring some cool tech into your home, the Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fryer is an amazing option.

Best Buy is offering a nearly 50% savings on the Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven today, bringing its sale price all the way down to just $150. That’s a $140 savings, and the clock is ticking on this limited-time deal, so click over to Best Buy and claim a new air fryer while it lasts.

