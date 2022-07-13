This Ninja Ice Cream Maker is 35% off for Amazon Prime Day

Get excited, because one of the coolest Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far this year is for the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker. Originally priced at $200, right now the Creami is only $130, saving you $70 or 35% off this must-have, at-home ice cream factory. If you need some coffee to go with your dessert, don’t forget to check out the best Keurig deals going on today.

So far this Prime Day has brought us some of the best Ninja Foodi deals and some pretty awesome Ninja Blender Prime Day deals, but this Ninja Ice Cream Maker deal is worth getting excited about. The Ninja Creami is one of the newest products in the Ninja lineup. With the Ninja Creami, you can take all of your favorite everyday ingredients and transform them into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and so much more.

One of the best features of the Ninja Creami is that it’s super compact, so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop. It’s great for the whole family because even though you can make super rich, sweet treats, you can also make healthy options like lite, dairy-free, and gluten-free ice cream, among others. You can add your favorite mix-ins, like chocolate, nuts, candy, and fruit so that each treat is truly unique.

With seven versatile one-touch programs, you can always find the perfect combo of speed, pressure, and time to make the dessert of your dreams. Make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and lite ice cream. With Creami’s Creamify Technology, the Creami finely shaves and churns ice particles into frozen creamy desserts within just a few minutes. The only thing easier than using the Ninja Creami is the cleanup. Its components are all dishwasher safe, so you never have to worry about washing every piece by hand.

If you have a sweet tooth, you might want to consider checking out this sweet deal (see what we did there?) before it’s gone for good.

