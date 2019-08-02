Share

The Instant Pot may be the most popular name in the multicooker sector, but it’s not the only player in the game. There are a plethora of other options available on the market, such as the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. Priced at $100, this model is an inexpensive pick perfect for beginners. Amazon has made it even more affordable by slicing a nice 30% off its price, which amounts to just $70.

Designed to cook food up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, you can count on the Ninja Instant to help speed up and simplify your meal making. Get one for your home today, and start preparing healthy and delicious dishes for the whole family.

This unit carries the function of five cooking devices which eliminates the need for owning multiple appliances: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté/sear, and keep warm. From boiling eggs and cooking rice to shredding meats and baking a cake, the all-in-one pot can handle it all. It also has dual pressure settings (low and high) suitable for breaking down tough meats or cooking delicate ingredients, and a wide temperature range for the ultimate control.

Designed with a digital programmable panel, it’s easy to monitor and customize the cooking process. Adjusting the temperature and pressure as well as selecting a cooking mode are as simple as pushing a button. Other clever features include an elevated stainless-steel steaming rack ideal for both proteins and vegetables, two silicone rings to keep the flavors of savory and sweet dishes separate, and a ceramic-coated nonstick cooking pot for quick and even heat distribution. The 6-quart pot can accommodate 16 to 18 cups of ingredients depending on what you’re cooking.

UL certified, the Ninja Instant passed rigorous safety testing so you can cook with confidence and peace of mind. The inner pot, steam rack, and silicone rings are all dishwasher-safe for your further convenience.

Take the pressure off making juicy and flavorful meals for your friends and loved ones using the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. With it in your home, you’re not just cutting down time and energy on your meal prep, but you’re saving counter space as well. Grab yours today on Amazon for a discounted price of $70.

