Amazon drops delectable deals on these Ninja multicookers

Most people juggle work with being a full-time parent. Who has time to cook? Who has the spare time and energy to whip up meals using countless kitchen tools and equipment. And then after eating, you still have to do the dishes. That’s why getting a multicooker will bring infinite ease to your busy life. Not only do they effectively cut down on cooking time, but they also eliminate the need to use multiple appliances and are easy to clean. One of the most trusted makers of multicookers is Ninja, and right now two of its biggest sellers, the Ninja Instant PC101 and the Ninja Foodi OP101, are available on Amazon at cool discounted prices.

Ninja Instant PC101 – $90

The 6-quart Ninja Instant PC101 multicooker can accommodate 16 to 18 cups of ingredients and is ideal for small to medium-sized families. It’s a versatile kitchen appliance that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, sear, and keep warm. Although it lacks a lot of the functionalities offered by the Ninja Foodi OP101, like the ability to air fry and bake (see below), it comes at a more budget-friendly price.

This multicooker has a digital programmable panel that’s easy to operate and allows you to completely customize your cooking process. Using the touch controls, you can select a function and set the temperature and timer. It has dual pressure settings (low and high) that can tenderize the toughest meats or cook the most delicate ingredients. Aside from the 1,000-watt cooker, this unit comes with an elevated stainless-steel rack for steaming meats and vegetables, two silicone rings that keep the flavors of either savory or sweet dishes separate, and a ceramic-coated nonstick cooking pot for quick and even heat distribution.

This multicooker has passed 11 levels of rigorous testing to earn a UL safety certification and is guaranteed to be free of any harmful ingredients. Lastly, the inner pot, steam rack, and silicone rings are all dishwasher-safe for your added convenience.

The Ninja Foodi OP101 earned a solid 4.5-out-of-5-star score on Amazon. Customers love its huge pot capacity, faster cooking time, and ease of use. You can get this multicooker on Amazon today for the discounted price of $90.

Ninja Foodi OP101 – $159

The Ninja Foodi OP101 helps elevate your cooking game and lets you save valuable time you’d prefer to spend with your family. It’s a super versatile and efficient kitchen appliance that lets you pressure cook, air fry, steam, bake, roast, slow cook, yogurt, sear, and sauté. It is however fairly large and will take up a lot of space on your kitchen countertop. There’s a digital display on the side, with control buttons surrounding it for choosing cooking type, time, and temperature. Aside from the multicooker itself, the package includes a large 5-quart pot and a removable 3-quart frying basket, as well as a grilling rack and two lids – one fitted with a vent for pressure and slow cooking, and the other for everything else. All detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy and quick cleanup. One of the largest models in the Foodi family, you can easily put a 4-pound chicken in the OP101 without having to chop it up into smaller pieces.

We put this multicooker to the test for a few weeks and were quite happy with how it performed. When roasting chicken, it did an outstanding job making sure it was crispy on the outside while it remained succulent on the inside. Air frying potato fries yielded similar results. We were able to bake perfectly moist muffins and brownies with the help of the grilling rack, and searing and sautéing meats and veggies is fast and easy. Lastly, the pressure cook function was a godsend. Foods (particularly beef) that would normally take hours to cook were done in a matter of minutes.

The Ninja Foodi OP101 multicooker offers huge capacity and unprecedented versatility, earning an impressive 4.8-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon. From roasting chicken to pressure cooking meats, to searing any ingredients, it has the potential to replace your regular oven. Order one today on Amazon for just $159, $21 less than its normal retail price of $180. and if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price down even lower to $110.

Both the Ninja Instant PC101 and Ninja Foodi OP101 multicookers are designed to cook food 70% faster than conventional cooking methods. With its air fryer, bake, and yogurt functions, the OP101 is a far more versatile multicooker for just $70 more, although it’s a quart short of the PC101’s capacity.

