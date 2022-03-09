Tomorrow is Mario Day, and Switch games are super cheap

Fans of the Super Mario franchise are looking forward to March 10 — it’s Mario Day (Mar10 — get it?), so there will be all kinds of gaming deals involving the world’s most famous plumber. If you’ve already purchased Nintendo’s hybrid console from Nintendo Switch deals, you’ll get the chance to expand your gaming library with Super Mario games through the Nintendo Switch game deals that will be available from the different retailers.

You don’t have to wait until tomorrow before you start shopping though, as Best Buy has already rolled out its discounts for Mario Day. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury are available for just $40 each, after a $20 discount to their original price of $60. If you already own these games, you should check out what else Best Buy is offering for Mario Day, which includes offers for other titles, accessories, and collectibles.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $40, was $60

In the Nintendo Switch version of a racing game that was originally released for the Nintendo Wii U, choose from a roster of characters, drive through a variety of courses, and utilize different kinds of power-ups as you aim to cross the finish line first. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes the original game, its DLCs, plus additional characters, items, vehicles, and tracks. Check out our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe beginner’s guide for tips and tricks that will help you shave time off your laps, including properly utilizing the starting boost, taking advantage of slipstreams, and using the Super Horn to deflect the infamous blue Spiny Shells. Nintendo recently announced that 48 new courses will be coming with the Booster Course Pass, so there’s no better time to jump into the game than now. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is available from Best Buy for just $40, after a $20 discount to its original price of $60.

Super Mario Maker 2 — $40, was $60

Unleash your creativity with Super Mario Maker 2, which is a game that promises endless possibilities as you’re given the tools to create, share, and play your own Super Mario levels. The sequel to the Nintendo Wii U hit improves the level creation suite in nearly every way, with all the elements separated into categories and placed on easy-to-navigate wheels, while a taskbar at the top of the screen shows commonly used elements for your chosen style and theme. The game’s Story Mode tasks you to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle, so you’ll have to complete jobs to earn coins. These jobs vary in difficulty, and they each feel unique because of different clear conditions while introducing you to ideas that you can later use to make your own levels. You can then try unlocking all Mii Maker outfits and playing co-op, among the many other things that you can do in the game. You can purchase Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch from Best Buy at $20 off, which lowers its price to $40 from its original price of $60.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — $40, was $60

Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World was originally released on the Nintendo Wii U, but it’s now available on the Nintendo Switch with an extra adventure and renamed as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. The game offers 12 worlds that feature clever level design and innovative power-ups, including the popular catsuit that turns Mario and his friends into felines who can climb up walls. With the help of our Super Mario 3D World beginner’s guide, you’ll master the game in no time. You should then jump to Bowser’s Fury, where Mario teams up with Bowser Jr. to bring a giant-sized Bowser back to normal. Bowser can suddenly rise from the water and breathe fire on Mario, so you should always be ready to dodge the attack. Best Buy is selling Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for the Nintendo Switch for just $40, after a $20 reduction to its original price of $60.

