Nintendo Switch is in stock at GameStop with Christmas delivery

The Nintendo Switch is the primary target for most shoppers who are looking at gaming deals, as the hybrid console is almost always out of stock among retailers. If you want to give the gaming device as a Christmas gift, either to a loved one or to yourself, you should always be checking Nintendo Switch deals for restocks. The good news is that it’s currently available from GameStop for its retail price of $300, so if you want to get the Nintendo Switch before Christmas, you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

The Nintendo Switch can function as either a portable gaming system, with the controllers called Joy-Cons attached to either side of the 6.2-inch screen, or as a home gaming console, with the Joy-Cons detached and the device placed in its dock that’s connected to your TV. When you place the console in its dock, you can seamlessly pick up from where you left off while playing in portable mode on your TV. The Joy-Cons can be used by a single player by holding one in each hand, or by two players with one Joy-Con each. Each Joy-Con comes with motion control capabilities through a built-in gyroscope and accelerometer, and they also have an HD Rumble feature that creates subtle vibrations during gameplay.

The popularity of the Nintendo Switch also comes from the games that you can play on the console, and there’s something for everyone from the growing list of Nintendo Switch exclusives. Some of the top titles that you can only play on the Nintendo Switch include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Ring Fit Adventure.

The Nintendo Switch is holding its own against the likes of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, and if you want to experience why, here’s your chance. The console is currently available from GameStop for its retail price of $300, but stocks aren’t expected to last long. If you don’t want to miss this opportunity to buy the Nintendo Switch, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

