This is the best Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen in a while

Looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch deals out there for the holidays? Right now, you can buy a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons along with a 12 months individual membership online to Nintendo Switch Online, plus a carrying case, all for just $299 at Walmart. One of the best deals out there right now, you’re even guaranteed to get it in time for the holidays. It’s a fantastic gift idea that everyone is going to love.

The Nintendo Switch is a must-have console. It’s designed to plug into your TV like an Xbox or PlayStation, or it can be used as a portable device like a Nintendo 3DS. With so much flexibility, it’s an instantly likeable system. It offers a 6.2-inch LCD multi-touch display or you can use its attached Joy-Cons to control the action. The Joy-Cons are detachable so if you want to hook it up to the TV, you can remove the controllers and use them away from the console. It’s impressively versatile meaning you can use it while on your daily commute before hooking it up to your TV in the evening for a more traditional console gaming experience.

A battery life of between 4.5 hours and 9 hours, depending on what you’re playing means you won’t have to worry about recharging too often so it should last you a fair amount of the day. There are plenty of games to play too with many popular franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Animal Crossing featuring heavily on the system. The Nintendo eShop also means access to some fantastic indie gaming gems too, so there’s something for everyone here. If you’re not sure where to begin, our look at the best Nintendo Switch games will help you out. There are even some free Nintendo Switch games too if you want to keep costs low.

Nintendo Switch deals aren’t hugely common, especially in the run up to the holidays, so being able to snap up a Nintendo Switch with extras for $299 is super appealing. Those extras include a 12 month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online which allows you to play online as well as enjoy access to some NES and SNES games, plus there’s a free carrying case too. Available at Walmart for just $299, this is an awesome deal for the enthusiastic gamer in your life.

