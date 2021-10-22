Gamers look forward to the best Black Friday deals every year for the massive savings on consoles, games, and accessories. For Nintendo fans, and those who want to find out what all the hype is about for themselves, you shouldn’t miss this year’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. If you already own the hybrid console and you want to expand your library, you might want to take advantage of the early Walmart Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch games.

There’s a wide variety of Nintendo Switch game deals from Walmart, ranging from exciting adventures such as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time to the augmented reality experience of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. There’s something for everyone from Walmart’s Nintendo Switch deals that you can shop well before the chaos of Black Friday.

Transformers: Battlegrounds — $20, was $40

Assemble your squad of Autobots, including fan favorites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, to stop the evil Megatron and the Decepticons from acquiring the All-Spark. As their new commander, roll out the Autobots into battlefields from Central City to Cybertron. Engage in turn-based tactical warfare with intuitive controls in Transformers: Battlegrounds, as you take advantage of special abilities and the environment to crush your enemies.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom — $20, was $40

Take control of Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk as they search for the missing piece of the Staff of Doom. Explore zombie-manifested streets, upgrade your weapons and armor, and unleash special skills to stop Malondre, Queen of the Slime Monsters, as she seeks the Staff of Doom to resurrect Rezzoch the Ancient, Destructor of Worlds. Up to four players can play in couch co-op to complete the missions and go through the story of The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom.

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia — $20, was $40

Stop Porgon the Trickster Troll in Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia by upgrading your armor and boosting your abilities. Play as Jim Lake Jr. when you’re going solo, or with Claire in couch co-op with a friend or family member. You’ll also receive help from more characters in the series, which you’ll need if you want to stop the Time-pocalypse.

Lego: The Incredibles — $20, was $60

Lego: The Incredibles reimagines The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2 in Lego form, with the signature Lego humor. Use the iconic abilities of the Parr family to build amazing structures, complete side missions, and defeat supervillains. With the help of Edna Mode, you can also modify the appearance and abilities of characters, as the Parr family teams up to fight crime and put the bad guys away.

Lego: Jurassic World — $25, was $40

Follow the stories of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, but in Lego form in Lego: Jurassic World. Explore Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, and even wreak havoc as Lego dinosaurs such as the Velociraptor and the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can create your own dinosaur collection by collecting Lego amber, and you can even experiment with DNA to make original dinosaurs of your own.

SnowRunner — $26, was $34

Drive powerful and massive vehicles in SnowRunner — conquer extreme environments with advanced terrain simulation, behind the wheel of vehicles made by Ford, Chevrolet, Freightliner, and others. Travel through mud, snow, and frozen lakes while trying to complete contracts and missions, with your driving skill put to the test. Customize your expanding fleet with upgrades and accessories, so that you’ll be ready for any situation.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — $34, was $40

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy have launched an attack on the entire multiverse, so it’s up to Crash and Coco to save the day. There are new abilities to master and more characters to control in Crash 4, where you need to recover the all-powerful Quantum Masks. Run through the levels of the platformer while jumping, spinning, and sliding through obstacles and enemies.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $34, was $40

Relive the adventures of everyone’s favorite purple dragon in Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which includes remastered versions of the series’ original three games: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Fly through the air, breathe fire, and smash obstacles as you go on quests, help friends, and beat bosses. Spyro’s back, and it’s your turn to explore the many realms of his world.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $44, was $55

In Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, the levels transform in unexpected ways, but the dynamic rotating camera lets you appreciate every stage. Reclaim the Kongs’ stolen home by mastering special moves, overcoming challenges, and defeating bosses, in a platformer that can be shared with a friend in two-player co-op gameplay. You can also play as Funky Kong, who has extra hearts and helpful abilities that make the game easier.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin — $50, was $60

Team up with some of the most popular creatures in the Monster Hunter franchise in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In the turn-based RPG, collect and train monsters, and fight battles with them after having them learn various skills. Meet charming characters as you assume the role of a young monster rider in an expansive adventure.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — $75, was $100

If you’re a fan of the Mario Kart franchise, you’ll love Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which brings the adrenaline-pumping racing game into your own living room with the help of augmented reality. The package comes with gates that you can use with objects around the house to create courses in the real world, which you can then see come alive in the game. Up to four players can race if you all have your own kart to dash through the track.

