Gamers who don’t own the Nintendo Switch yet are missing out on all the fun that the hybrid console brings. If you’re one of them, here’s an offer from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals that you shouldn’t miss — a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch, a full download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of a Nintendo Switch Online individual membership for just $299 instead of $400, for a savings of $101. It’s one of the retailer’s most popular Black Friday deals with more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, so if you want to take advantage of it in time, you should add it to your cart and check out now.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch lets you play games while you’re on the go in handheld mode, but once you get home, you can insert it into its dock, slide off the Joy-Cons, and continue on your TV. There’s a wide range of genres among the best Nintendo Switch games, which includes immediate classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, but this bundle includes another popular title: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. There’s a large roster of characters to choose from in this racing game, and different power-ups that make the races even more interesting. A wave of DLCs is also in progress, adding new tracks that will keep players hooked.

Like a lot of Nintendo Switch titles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers multiplayer modes that may be accessed through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Membership to the service also gives you the ability to upload your save data to the cloud as backup in case anything happens to your console, access to a growing lineup of NES and SNES games, exclusive titles like Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99, and promotions that are only available to subscribers.

If you’ve been waiting for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to finally invest in the console, or to get one to give as a gift, here’s a great option — Walmart’s $101 discount for a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. You’ll only have to pay $299 instead of $400, but it’s selling fast so we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Push through with your purchase as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on this Nintendo Switch bundle.

