Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

Nintendo Switch deals are usually few an far between. There are always few decent console bundles here and there, but if you’re looking for straight up discounts on the Switch, you’re going to be disappointed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t savings to be had, however. With the best Memorial Day sales arriving for the weekend, Walmart has produced some pretty good deals for Nintendo’s popular console. And if you’re looking for some new Switch games to add to your collection, Walmart is cutting prices on those as well.

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has been happening since Monday and will continue on through May 27. With savings on 4K TVs, Dell gaming laptops, and just about everything in between, now is a great time to pick up some new electronics for cheap. Considering we’re seeing price cuts on high-caliber games like <em>The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild</em>, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,this a sale you should look into.

Nintendo Switch Deals

The real highlight of this sale is the savings on popular titles, but there are discounts on consoles and accessories as well. Here are some of the best deals we could find from this Memorial Day sale:

Nintendo Switch with a free game — $299

— $299 Refurbished Nintendo Switch — $230

— $230 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $50

— $50 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — $50

— $50 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $50

— $50 Super Mario Party — $50

— $50 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $31

— $31 Just Dance 2019 — $25

— $25 Nintendo Labo Variety Kit — $40

— $40 Nintendo Switch Portable Battery Charger — $25

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the latest brawling games to come out of Nintendo this year, and it’s a good one. Building off the success of previous iterations of the game, Ultimate does not disappoint. With a whole host of newcomers, including Ridley and King K. Rool, it’s an epic clash of Nintendo characters from multiple franchises. We actually gave this game a solid 9 out of 10 in our review, thanks to an impressive stage selection and great gameplay.

Normally priced at $60, a $10 price cut brings the cost down to just $50. Which seems like a decent price to pay for the hours of enjoyment that come with it.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you’ve ever played a Legend of Zelda title before, odds are pretty good you loved it and immediately wanted more. With the latest Legend of Zelda game for the Switch, you get to experience Hyrule in more detail than ever before. As Link, you get to adventure through an open world slaying monsters and breaking pots like crazy. We liked it so much, we decided to give it 9 out of 10 in our review.

Normally priced at $60, Walmart has dropped the price down $10. If you’re looking for a game to really get sucked into, we recommend this one.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you were born in the 90s, or even just 90 years old, you’ve probably played Maro Kart at some point in your life. It’s one of the most iconic games to come from Nintendo after all. With intense racing, battling, and overall good times, this multiplayer game is a great one to have if you like playing with friends. We gave it a nice 8 out of 10 in our review, with the only complaint being that it isn’t actually a new game.

Normally priced at $60 at Walmart, a $10 price cut drops it down to just $50. It’s definitely one of those Switch games you want to have in your collection, just in case.