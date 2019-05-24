Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

Jacob Kienlen
By

Nintendo Switch deals are usually few an far between. There are always few decent console bundles here and there, but if you’re looking for straight up discounts on the Switch, you’re going to be disappointed. That doesn’t mean there aren’t savings to be had, however. With the best Memorial Day sales arriving for the weekend, Walmart has produced some pretty good deals for Nintendo’s popular console. And if you’re looking for some new Switch games to add to your collection, Walmart is cutting prices on those as well.

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has been happening since Monday and will continue on through May 27. With savings on 4K TVs, Dell gaming laptops, and just about everything in between, now is a great time to pick up some new electronics for cheap. Considering we’re seeing price cuts on high-caliber games like <em>The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild</em>, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,this a sale you should look into.

Nintendo Switch Deals

The real highlight of this sale is the savings on popular titles, but there are discounts on consoles and accessories as well. Here are some of the best deals we could find from this Memorial Day sale:

  • Nintendo Switch with a free game— $299
  • Refurbished Nintendo Switch — $230
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild— $50
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate— $50
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe— $50
  • Super Mario Party— $50
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle— $31
  • Just Dance 2019— $25
  • Nintendo Labo Variety Kit— $40
  • Nintendo Switch Portable Battery Charger— $25

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

world champion zero picks best super smash bros ultimate fighter inkling

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the latest brawling games to come out of Nintendo this year, and it’s a good one. Building off the success of previous iterations of the game, Ultimate does not disappoint. With a whole host of newcomers, including Ridley and King K. Rool, it’s an epic clash of Nintendo characters from multiple franchises. We actually gave this game a solid 9 out of 10 in our review, thanks to an impressive stage selection and great gameplay.

Normally priced at $60, a $10 price cut brings the cost down to just $50. Which seems like a decent price to pay for the hours of enjoyment that come with it.

Buy at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

nintendo switch deals

If you’ve ever played a Legend of Zelda title before, odds are pretty good you loved it and immediately wanted more. With the latest Legend of Zelda game for the Switch, you get to experience Hyrule in more detail than ever before. As Link, you get to adventure through an open world slaying monsters and breaking pots like crazy. We liked it so much, we decided to give it 9 out of 10 in our review.

Normally priced at $60, Walmart has dropped the price down $10. If you’re looking for a game to really get sucked into, we recommend this one.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

mario kart tour closed beta android 8 deluxe

If you were born in the 90s, or even just 90 years old,  you’ve probably played Maro Kart at some point in your life. It’s one of the most iconic games to come from Nintendo after all. With intense racing, battling, and overall good times, this multiplayer game is a great one to have if you like playing with friends. We gave it a nice 8 out of 10 in our review, with the only complaint being that it isn’t actually a new game.

Normally priced at $60 at Walmart, a $10 price cut drops it down to just $50. It’s definitely one of those Switch games you want to have in your collection, just in case.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
Deals

Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant film cameras fujifilm bundle deals instax camera featured
Deals

Kick off summer 2019 with these Fujifilm Instax instant camera bundle deals

Looking for an instant film camera by Fujifilm? These upgraded instant mini cameras will inspire you to use an instant camera to take selfies. We've rounded up a list of some of the best instant cameras by Fujifilm on Amazon.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro system 04
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day sale: $210 off Arlo Pro wireless security camera kit

Weatherproof and wireless, the Arlo Pro security camera gives you the freedom to monitor any area or room inside or outside your home. Amazon dropped the price of the Arlo Pro HD security camera kit that includes everything you need.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august smart lock memorial day deal amazon featured
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day deal drops price of August Smart Lock for homes to just $99

Smart lock are a strong start to any smart home security system. Now, in Amazon’s Memorial Day deal, score an August Smart Lock for the low price of just $99, down from $150. Lock in this deal now and start your summer off smart.
Posted By William Hank
nordstrom memorial day sale half year smart garden
Deals

Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% on Bose electronics and more

Scouring the internet for some Memorial Day sales this weekend? Don't miss out on Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale. The site is marking down thousands of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, and of course high-end luxury…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
harman kardon allure smart speaker sale dell
Deals

Dell slashes price on this JBL Harman Kardon Allure smart speaker

Dell has knocked $135 off the Harman Kardon Allure, but there's a catch: There's a limited amount of stock available, so those wanting to scoop up one on the cheap will need to act fast.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg c9 oled tv review 321532
Deals

The Best 4K TV deals for Memorial Day: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get discounts

Credit cards at the ready — there's a massive sale on 4K TVs to celebrate Memorial Day, and with pricing starting as low as $230 for a 40-inch and $330 for a 55-inch, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals, including a few Memorial Day weekend offers, right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam multi purpose wi fi video monitoring system 3
Smart Home

Walmart offers sweet deals on Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor

Parenting is an amazing experience, but wondering how newborns and infants are at night can be nerve-wracking. Baby monitors can ease some of the stress by letting you check on the baby without entering the room.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart thermostat deals - Nest 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats for Memorial Day

If you’re tired of constantly adjusting your thermostat and you want a smarter (not to mention more eco-friendly) way to keep cool this spring and summer, then these Nest and Ecobee smart thermostat deals are just what the doctor ordered.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Qustodio
Deals

Qustodio drops prices 10% on premium parental control software plans

With school almost out for summer, now is a prime time to keep your children's content consumption in check and protect your own peace of mind with Qustodio's premium parental control software plans, now available at 10% off.
Posted By William Hank