The Nintendo Switch OLED is only $285 at Amazon, with a catch

While the Steam Deck has more outright power than the Nintendo Switch, the lineup of exclusive games from Nintendo on the Switch is hard to beat, making the Switch one of this generation’s most wanted handheld consoles. Unfortunately, it also tends to be quite expensive, especially if you go for the OLED model, but you can get that model a bit cheaper from Amazon for $284 with one caveat: It ships from the U.K. and is a U.K. variant.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

So how will having a U.K. version of the Nintendo Switch OLED affect you? Well, for starters, you won’t have any charging issues since it still uses a USB-C-type charging plug, and you probably have at least two of them lying around you as you read this, although the power brick itself will be a U.K. plug. The big issue is that you’ll likely be tied to the U.K. store, meaning you will have to purchase U.K. games and use the Pound Sterling to buy games, which shouldn’t be an issue since your bank will automatically convert that. Another problem is that you may have issues with online multiplayer if you want to play with other folks from the U.S., although that’s not a dealbreaker if you don’t care about the online multiplayer aspect much.

If you’re willing to overlook these issues, this is one of the better Nintendo Switch deals you’re going to find, especially since it’s for the OLED version; whose superior screen is generally hard to justify at its MSRP but well worth it if you can grab it at a discount. Even better, everything announced at Nintendo Direct 2022 sounds pretty awesome, including the new Legend of Zelda and Splatoon games. Unfortunately, the Switch OLED doesn’t come with any better gear, but if you’re going to be using it in the handheld mode regularly, it’s well worth the purchase price.

It’s easy to understate how great the Switch is, especially if you haven’t handled one before, and while the OLED model is more expensive, you can grab it from Amazon at the reduced price of $284, assuming you’re willing to deal with the fact that it comes from the U.K. If you don’t have an issue with that, then check out some great Nintendo Switch game deals, or if you’d like to get a U.S. version, there are some gaming deals you can look through to see if anything fits your needs better.

