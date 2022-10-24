With the discounts that you can take advantage of from the Best Buy Black Friday prices sale, now’s as good a time as any to invest in exercise machines to improve your fitness. The NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill, made by a brand that’s no stranger to our list of the best smart home gym equipment, is currently available from the retailer for $1,000 instead of its original price of $1,500. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to save $500 on this treadmill, but you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible because once it’s sold out, it may be gone through the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill

NordicTrack makes some of the best treadmills in the market, so there’s no reason to doubt the quality of the NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill. With its 3.0 CHP motor and a maximum speed of 12 miles per hour, it will be able to keep up with the training regimen of professional athletes, but it’s also a great choice for those who are just starting on the path to better health because every purchase of the treadmill comes with a free 30-day iFit Family Membership. This gives you access to the service’s on-demand video library for 1-on-1 training and studio sessions, which you can experience through the treadmill’s 5-inch display.

Make your workouts more enjoyable by connecting your mobile device with the treadmill’s dual 2-inch speakers through Bluetooth. Run to the tune of your favorite tracks and playlists as you climb to a maximum incline of 12%. Once you’re done, putting away the NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill won’t be difficult with its EasyLife Assist system, and it won’t be in anybody’s way with its SpaceSaver Design.

The NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill is down to $1,000 in Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, following a $500 discount to its original price of $1,500. This may be one of the best Black Friday deals that you can shop right now — a full month ahead of the shopping holiday — but since there’s a limited quantity for the treadmill, you might not have much time left to avail yourself of it. If you want the NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill in your home, add it to your cart and check out immediately so that you can get it for this bargain price.

